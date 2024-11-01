Mastercard to Webcast Investment Community Meeting

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced it will webcast the main session of its Investment Community Meeting on November 13, 2024. The webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately three hours. Members of the senior management team will provide updates on the company’s strategy, products and business initiatives at that time.





A live webcast of the meeting and a replay will be available for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com. You must be an investment professional to attend in person. The slides used in the executives’ presentations will be posted on the company’s website in advance of the meeting.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Devin Corr or Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565

Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153