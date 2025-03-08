Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, March 11, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Wolfe FinTech Forum being held in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 18, Craig Vosburg, chief services officer, will present at the BofA Electronic Payments Symposium in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the discussions and replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated

Investor Relations: Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565

Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153