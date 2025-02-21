Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) announced that Johan Gerber, executive vice president, security solutions, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on March 5. The discussion will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the discussion and replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

