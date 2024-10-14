Home Business Wire Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.


The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-330-2508

Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735

Conference ID: 6451878

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:

Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-770-2030

Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199

Conference ID: 6451878

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Devin Corr or Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

