Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:



Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-330-2508



Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735



Conference ID: 6451878

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:



Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-770-2030



Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199



Conference ID: 6451878

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

