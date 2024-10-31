Home Business Wire Mastercard Incorporated Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website
Mastercard Incorporated Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.


At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-330-2508

Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735

Conference ID: 6451878

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the following dial-in:

Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-770-2030

Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199

Conference ID: 6451878

The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Investor Relations: Devin Corr or Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

