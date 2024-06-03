Home Business Wire Master Electronics Receives Seven Awards at the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Master Electronics is proud to announce that they have received seven awards for their 2023 performance, recognizing their commitment to fostering strong relationships, providing responsive service, and adding value. These awards were presented by their suppliers at the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.


During the summit, Master Electronics also promoted their “Raising the Stakes” initiative and hosted the “Bowling for Significant Good” event at Brooklyn Bowl. They hosted over 200 industry partners at the event and donated $20,000 to the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized with awards from several of our valued suppliers at EDS this year. Master Electronics continues to outperform the industry thanks to our dedicated people, innovative approach, and strong supplier partnerships. We’re grateful to all our partners who saw us at EDS and even helped support our contribution to a great local charity,” said Billy Hood, Director of Product Management.

Master Electronics was honored with the following awards:

Anderson Power, 2023 Distributor of the Year

APEM, 2023 Distributor of the Year

Bel Fuse Inc., 2023 Distributor of the Year

Grayhill, 2023 Distributor of the Year

Neutrik, 2023 Distributor of the Year

Orion Fans, Excellence in Distribution Award

RECOM, 2023 Distributor of the Year

About Master Electronics

Master Electronics is a leading global authorized distributor of electronic components. For more than half a century, our family-owned company has remained focused on strong relationships, responsive service and added value. This is how Master Electronics has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in partnership with hundreds of world-class suppliers.

Contacts

Contact: Stephanie Miller

Email: stephanie.miller@masterelectronics.com

