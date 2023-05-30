Master Electronics Receives Eight Awards at the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Master Electronics is proud to announce that they received eight awards for their 2022 performance. These notable awards are a testament to their commitment to fostering strong relationships, providing responsive service, and adding value. Their suppliers recognized these qualities and honored Master Electronics with several awards at the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas. While at EDS, Master Electronics shared their message of Together We Are Unstoppable and hosted their annual event at new venue, TAO Beach Dayclub.

“At this year’s EDS, we were honored to have once again been recognized as a top distributor by several of our suppliers. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service that exceeds our customers’ expectations. At Master Electronics, we are unstoppable in our pursuit of excellence and grateful for our many incredible supplier partnerships that fuel our continued success,” said Billy Hood, Director of Product Management.

Master Electronics was honored with the following awards:

Memory Protection Device, North American Distributor of the Year

APEM, Distributor of the Year

Cornell Dubilier, Highest YOY Percentage Growth for Standard Thermal Components Award

Fibox, Outstanding Distributor Sales Award

Wakefield Thermal, Highest YOY Percentage Growth for Standard Thermal Components Award

Sunon, Partnership Excellence Award

Schaffner, Presidents Award

CIT Relay & Switch, Outstanding Growth Performance Award

About Master Electronics

Master Electronics is a leading global authorized distributor of electronic components. For more than half a century, our family-owned company has remained focused on strong relationships, responsive service and added value. This is how Master Electronics has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in partnership with hundreds of world-class suppliers.

