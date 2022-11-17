Mastek Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MASTEK #CloudTransformation–Mastek, a leading Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation company, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Mastek is among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category for the Americas region based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 3Q 2022 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 80th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

“Mastek is committed to growing the Americas market through organic and inorganic avenues. With our recent acquisition of MST Solutions, a Summit level Salesforce partner we are well positioned to increase business momentum adding to our digital engineering & cloud transformation portfolio. Our recognition in ISG’s Booming 15 is a testament to our commitment to deliver for our clients in Americas,” said Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek.

Mastek is now engaged in more end-to-end business change programs for larger clients and Fortune 1,000 customers in Americas. We are focused on winning large deals across our Digital & Cloud services offerings. We are investing in expanding our capabilities, diversifying our portfolio, strengthening our leadership team and broadening our partnerships in the region.

Mastek’s inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

“The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, Chief Research Officer of ISG. “Mastek continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for cloud & digital services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”

