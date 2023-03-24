Mastek Announces Growth Plans for Arizona In Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Mastek Group (NSE: MASTEK) has announced major growth plans for its Chandler offices in a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Chandler, AZ Mayor, Kevin Hartke, and key leaders from Mastek and the community.





Mastek – a global technology services organization – provides digital engineering, customer experience and cloud transformation solutions to Healthcare, Retail, Higher Ed, State & Local government, & Manufacturing industries in North America. With the recent acquisition of MST Solutions in mid-2022, their Chandler, AZ offices will serve as a hub for innovation while providing services on leading enterprise platforms such as Salesforce, Oracle, and Service Now. Mastek plans to hire more than 300 new employees in the coming years in the area and believes this expansion will provide great opportunities for the local community and help them to better serve their clients in the region and nationwide.

Mastek Salesforce Business Unit CEO, Thiru Thangarathinam, had this to say:

“Being part of Mastek’s growth story, we are very excited about the prospect of amplifying the impact we are making to our 3Cs (Customers, Colleagues, and Community).”

Mastek Group Global CEO, Hiral Chandrana, adds:

“As Mastek continues to grow in Americas, Chandler, AZ will be a key innovation hub to deliver value for our clients. We are committed to the technology sector in Phoenix and scaling our investments & workforce in this area.”

During the ceremony, Thiru and Hiral highlighted growth in North America and the investments being made as a priority market for Mastek. Growing our presence in Arizona as a center for technology and innovation is a part of that commitment.

Sandra Watson, President and CEO at Arizona Commerce Authority made this statement:

“We are excited to welcome Mastek to Arizona. With a global reputation for innovation, Mastek adds to Arizona’s vibrant and growing technology ecosystem. We’re grateful to Mastek’s commitment to Arizona and look forward to partnering in their success as they seek to expand their local tech presence in the years to come.”

Mastek would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayor Hartke, Chandler Chamber of Commerce, and the Arizona Commerce Authority for their assistance in ensuring the ribbon cutting ceremony was a success, and for the work they do to promote business growth in the Chandler region and the state of Arizona.

