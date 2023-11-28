Massdriver Introduces ‘Cloud Cost Tracking’ and ‘Cloud Infrastructure Bill of Materials’ (Cloud IBOM) for Observability and Cost Analysis

Transforming Cloud Services: Intuitively Map and Optimize Cloud Infrastructure, Networks, and Databases for Enhanced Business Efficiency









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Massdriver (http://massdriver.cloud), a leader in cloud management solutions for platform engineering and DevOps, is proud to unveil their groundbreaking features: ‘Cloud Cost Tracking’ and ‘Cloud Infrastructure Bill of Materials’ (Cloud IBOM), tailored for mid-market companies and enterprises. These offerings transform observability in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, providing comprehensive cloud cost visibility and a detailed view of cloud infrastructure.

Massdriver’s ‘Cloud Cost Tracking’ empowers developers to configure their infrastructure with direct control over cost management. This tool significantly reduces expenses by preventing misconfigurations, saving companies substantial amounts annually.

“Visualizing the full list of cloud services for each application not only helps developers design, manage costs, and troubleshoot outages, it also helps security and compliance stakeholders have an understanding of the inner workings of cloud-native applications,” said Cory O’Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Massdriver. “With the Cloud IBOM, teams gain an unprecedented understanding of their cloud infrastructure crucial for efficient budgeting, risk, and strategic planning.”

The newly introduced Cloud IBOM presents an in-depth view of your applications’ resources. Enhancing ‘Cloud Cost Tracking’, the Cloud IBOM offers a comprehensive map of cloud resources, aiding in architecture comprehension. With just a few clicks, developers can design and manage databases, machine learning pipelines, and serverless computing using familiar tools like Terraform, OpenTofu, Helm, Kubernetes, and more.

Massdriver is showcasing these new features at AWS re:Invent booth #202 (https://www.massdriver.cloud/events/aws-re-invent-2023) this week. Co-Founder and CTO David Williams will deliver a talk on Platform Engineering (Session ID: DOP213 https://lu.ma/5woi38gh).

Massdriver will host a Launch Week December 11-15th demonstrating these new features (https://massdriver.cloud/events/launch-week-01). A live stream event is scheduled December 15th, featuring special guests.

Discover more about Massdriver’s Platform Engineering solutions at https://massdriver.cloud. Connect with Massdriver on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Massdriver: Massdriver, a cloud platform engineering company, is at the forefront of scalable cloud infrastructure for enterprises. Backed by Y Combinator and part of the IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator’s 2023 cohort, Massdriver is dedicated to simplifying cloud operations and DevOps.

