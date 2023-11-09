Massachusetts Innovation Network Announces 2023 Eddies Winners

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#innovation–The Massachusetts Innovation Network celebrated the wrap-up of its 2023 Eddies Season last night. The 8-month long innovation-fueling program started in March with nearly 100 startup teams representing 7 Innovation Tracks; eighteen teams advanced to the final, live phase of the competition (October 4) which included 4-min pitches and exhibits of the technologies. Through the program the startups received individualized mentorship, specifically designed supplemental entrepreneurial development modules to address their needs, and hands-on support to thrust them forward towards their commercialization and scaling journey. The season culminated with an exciting night of celebration, during which 8 companies were honored with The Eddie Award (formerly New England Innovation Award).





The celebration featured three alumni guest speakers:



David New, CEO of Obaggo Recycling,



Catherine Day, VP of Product Strategy at Rendever, and



Dr. Jon Bloom, CEO of Podimetrics

We were also thrilled to welcome to the celebration two of international teams: Global Eddies Lipotype and Magos.

The 2023 Eddies Winners are:

Deeptech: Piction Health



Greentech: rStream Recycling



Healthy Living & Wellbeing: 20/20 Onsite



Life Sciences: Venova Technologies



Medical Devices: Intelon Optics



Minority-Owned: Juli



Smart Living: Stronger Trees

The Ecosystem Choice Eddie, representing the selection of the startup community (partners, investors, strategics and academia) who attended the October 4 showcase was presented to rStream Recycling.

Finally, the cross-category, Robert J. Crowley Eddie Award, which honors the individual or team that embody the values of breakthrough thinking, passion to improve lives and unwavering commitment to the spirit of advancement was bestowed to Samantha Johnson and her team at Tatum Robotics.

We extend our Warmest Congratulations and Best Wishes for continued success to all our startups, finalists and winners, and look forward to sharing their stories, successes and achievements in the years to come!

