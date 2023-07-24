Massachusetts General Hospital Researchers and Prevencio Announce the Power of Artificial Intelligence HART® Platform for Medical Diagnostic Test Development

AI-driven HART platform has produced seven highly accurate multiple protein blood tests presented in 32 peer-reviewed manuscripts and presentations

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prevencio, Inc., the AI-Powered Cardiac Blood Test Company, today announces the culminative presentation of patient data demonstrating that its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven HART® blood tests are highly accurate in a broad range of patients, including those suffering from diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, obesity, coronary heart disease, heart failure, chronic total occlusion (CTO) of the heart arteries, and Kawasaki disease. The HART platform is disease agnostic and may be used to develop diagnostics beyond cardiac disease.





Prevencio’s two lead tests, HART CVE and HART CADhs, are currently available to medical professionals for patient use. HART CVE determines a patient’s short-to-intermediate risk for a heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death, while HART CADhs assesses whether a patient has obstruction of the heart arteries and is at imminent risk of a heart attack.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) tested more than 1,250 patients undergoing coronary or peripheral angiography to collaborate in the development and validation of the AI-driven HART platform which has produced seven highly accurate, algorithmic multiple protein blood tests.

“It is impressive the HART tests provide robust accuracy amongst a wide range of patients,” said James L. Januzzi, MD, a practicing cardiologist at MGH, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Director of Biomarker Trials at the Baim Institute for Clinical Research, and Principal Investigator in development, validation, and ongoing testing of six of the seven HART tests. “With the rapid rise in cardiovascular disease, better tools to recognize risk and intervene proactively are needed. Our data suggest that AI-derived, multi-protein, algorithmically scored blood tests may be useful to individualize cardiac risk assessment and foster aggressive primary and secondary cardiovascular prevention. We are especially excited with our most recent data demonstrating the accuracy of HART CVE in assessing risk in patients with total chronic occlusion of the coronary arteries and look forward to using the HART platform to develop additional clinical applications and diagnostic tests.”

“Based on our AI-based diagnostic development expertise, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Institute solicited Prevencio to use our HART platform to develop and commercialize a diagnostic for Kawasaki disease, a childhood disease in which there was no commercially available diagnostic,” stated Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The company has also been engaged by leading cancer centers and global companies to use the HART platform and HART tests for assessing patient risk, efficacy of treatments, and development of diagnostics and other devices.”

Prevencio will host a press conference to showcase our leading-edge, AI-powered HART platform and blood tests at the American Association of Clinical Chemistry Annual Meeting at the Anaheim Convention Center on July 25, 2023, at 2pm PDT in Room 213C. For one-on-one meetings, please contact us at (425) 576-1200.

For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

About Prevencio HART Tests:

Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease and custom diagnostics. Employing this novel approach, the company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnoses for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.

Our three lead tests include:

HART CVE® – 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death HART CADhs® – obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis HART KD® – Kawasaki disease diagnosis

HART test results have been peer-reviewed published 32 times, including at leading cardiovascular meetings—(European Society of Cardiology Congress; American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions; American Heart Association Scientific Sessions; American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; Pediatric Academic Societies International Sessions; International Spinal Cord Society Scientific Sessions; ASTRO Scientific Sessions; and International Kawasaki Disease Symposium) and in top-tier journals—(Journal of American College of Cardiology; American Journal of Cardiology; Clinical Cardiology; Open Heart; Biomarkers in Medicine; Journal of American Heart Association; European Journal of Preventive Cardiology; and International Journal of Cardiology).

About Prevencio, Inc.:

Prevencio’s value proposition is “Power of AI to Prevent the Preventable” — That is, preventing unnecessary procedures, related side effects, and expense, as well as improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate blood tests for cardiovascular disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) + Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers + Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic & prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests, genetic risk scores and coronary artery calcium. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement:

Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, the accuracy of which is necessarily subject to various uncertainties of development-stage companies. The Company does not undertake to update disclosures contained in this press release. ###

Contacts

Christiaan Boer, cboer@cplusc.com; 206-557-4309