Massachusetts-Based Bristol Community College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform To Improve Accessibility of Course Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Massachusetts-based Bristol Community College has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to enhance the accessibility of digital media and course content and to drive inclusivity across its locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, and Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Bristol Online. The Platform will replace the institution’s former accessibility tool.





The institution was seeking an alternative accessibility Platform that offered more robust tools, simplified and efficient workflows, the ability to remediate accessibility across the digital landscape, and a deep integration with the Canvas Learning Management System, all in one unified platform. In addition to meeting these needs, YuJa Panorama provides an accessibility gauge and enables content creators to pinpoint and correct issues as content is created.

The institution also will benefit from the automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools that help build accessibility into course creation. YuJa Panorama provides users with an LTI app and customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to web pages. YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents, including documents, images, and more.

“Whether you are a recent high school graduate with a 504 plan or IEP, or an older returning student with a longstanding or newly acquired disability, (Bristol Community College’s Office of Disability Services) strives to make Bristol a more accessible and inclusive place for you, regardless of ability,” said Julie Jodoin-Krauzyk, Director of Disability Services at the institution in a video to students.

“YuJa Panorama provides a robust accessibility tool set that integrates seamlessly with Canvas to help institutions efficiently identify and remediate accessibility issues,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Bristol Community College is dedicated to providing accessible content, and we’re excited to give instructors the tools they need to provide a more inclusive learning experience for all students while also streamlining content creation workflows for instructors.”

Located in Southeastern Massachusetts, Bristol Community College is a comprehensive, public community college offering more than 130 career and transfer programs of study that lead to an associate degree in science, arts, applied sciences, and certificates of accomplishment or achievement. Students are able to transfer to many baccalaureate colleges throughout the state and country from any of our convenient locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Attleboro, and Bristol Online.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

