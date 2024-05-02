Mason Secures C-Level Executives from Docker and Qualtrics to Lead Revolution in Mission-Critical Data Collection in Healthcare, Life Sciences and Retail

Seasoned Tech Leaders Webb Stevens and John Thimsen Join Mason as CEO and CTO, Bringing Decades of Expertise in Accelerating Company Growth

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mason today announced the appointment of Webb Stevens, former COO of Docker, as Chief Executive Officer and former CTO of Qualtrics John Thimsen as Chief Technology Officer. Nancy Xiao, Mason’s current CEO, will become President and continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Mason is rapidly becoming the mission-critical data collection platform of choice for enterprise customers across key verticals including healthcare, life sciences, retail and more. The Mason platform makes it possible for enterprises to easily and reliably collect high-value, critical data for use cases such as clinical trials and remote patient monitoring, impacting nearly 100,000 patients in over 50 countries to date. With Stevens and Thimsen at the helm, Mason will make significant investments in specialized form factors, platform applications and AI models to enable even more powerful data collection and analysis.









Recognized as a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company, Mason’s all-in-one platform provides the vehicle for data collection through a variety of form factors, ranging from Qualcomm-powered handheld devices to an enterprise wearable with extensive sensor and camera capabilities. These form factors are integrated with Mason’s proprietary operating system, allowing unprecedented control and reliable data collection for its customers.

“ We’ve achieved incredible momentum at Mason in collecting the world’s most mission-critical data. John and Webb have been Mason friends, mentors and advisors since 2019. They are exceptionally well-positioned to lead our company to capture the significant market opportunity in rapidly modernizing enterprise workflows with the power of emerging technologies, including AI, for mission-critical data collection in life sciences, clinical trials, remote patient monitoring and drug discovery,” said Nancy Xiao, president of Mason. “ John and Webb’s decades of enterprise platform experience and leadership expertise scaling transformational companies will take us to new heights, starting with meeting the massive demand for Mason’s products in healthcare.”

Despite advancements and growing consumer adoption of remote patient care, life sciences and healthcare companies still struggle with inefficient manual processes and broken tools making it difficult to collect and connect crucial patient and clinician data.

New Mason CEO Webb Stevens explained, “ The intersection of hardware and software is notoriously broken for the enterprise — the technology consumers use for remote patient healthcare is smart and continually advancing, whereas the companies running clinical trials or medtech are still stuck using manual and unreliable processes to parse data. It’s a huge problem. Mason solves it.”

In his previous role as COO of Docker, Stevens was responsible for leading the company through an era of unprecedented growth, driving a 10x increase in revenue in just over two years. Prior to Docker, he served as the GM and VP of Qualtrics’ Customer Experience Business and was instrumental in the company’s growth and transformation into a powerhouse that became the most awarded Enterprise CX offering, contributing to its acquisition by SAP for $8.2 billion in 2020.

“ Mason is a business that needs to exist and is already a company of consequence for the industries we serve, offering a highly differentiated platform,” continued Stevens. “ This company is a gem in the Seattle tech market, with amazing people fostering a passionate culture focused on meaningfully changing important industries like healthcare. I look forward to both positively impacting tens of thousands of patients’ lives through the power of intelligent software and hardware, and taking Mason to the next level where we can improve millions more.”

As CTO of Qualtrics, John Thimsen grew and scaled the organization from 100 to 1500, building the Information Security, Internal Systems, IT, Services Engineering and Program Management functions. Under Thimsen’s technical leadership and in partnership with Stevens, Qualtrics scaled from $100 million to over $1 billion in ARR. Prior to his tenure at Qualtrics, he was part of the founding Amazon Alexa team and took on a key role in bringing the Amazon Echo to market.

“ ​​I’ve worked with the Mason team for four years and saw their platform broadly integrated into critical healthcare solutions,” said Thimsen, Mason CTO. “ Not many companies, especially in healthcare, have successfully bridged the gap between their physical and digital solutions; Mason provides that seamless bridge. I’m enthusiastically joining the Mason team to drive the evolution of the platform through new intelligence and enterprise-grade capabilities that will provide our customers with a unique solution to real-world problems.”

About Mason

Mason provides a unified smart device platform designed with the complete control, automation, and speed needed to collect the critical data that powers a business. Mason offers a fully customizable Android-based operating system, comprehensive remote control and fleet management, and durable smart devices with life cycles of over five years. With integrated services covering operations, logistics, and connectivity, Mason is the only partner a company needs to facilitate mission-critical data collection for clinical trials, medical devices, remote patient monitoring, retail security, and more. With Mason, companies have one data collection platform, one partner, and the freedom to focus on what they do best — Mason takes care of the rest. Mason is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with remote employees across the globe.

