Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Consolidated revenue was $548.9 million;

Healthcare revenue was $339.9 million;

Non-healthcare revenue was $209.0 million;

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.63; and

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (updated definition) of $1.25.

Full-Year 2023 Highlights:

Consolidated revenue was $2,048.1 million;

Healthcare revenue was $1,275.5 million;

Non-healthcare revenue was $772.6 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.51; and

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (updated definition) of $3.79.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results:

Consolidated revenue was $548.9 million, comprised of healthcare revenue of $339.9 million and non-healthcare revenue of $209.0 million.

Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 58,500.

Consolidated GAAP operating income was $44.1 million. Consolidated non-GAAP operating income (prior definition) was $78.6 million. Consolidated non-GAAP operating income (updated definition) was $91.7 million. Consolidated GAAP net income was $34.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. Consolidated non-GAAP net income (prior definition) was $56.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, and consolidated non-GAAP net income (updated definition) was $66.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share.

Full-Year 2023 Results:

Consolidated revenue was $2,048.1 million, consisting of healthcare revenue of $1,275.5 million and non-healthcare revenue of $772.6 million.

Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 263,000.

Consolidated GAAP operating income was $136.5 million. Consolidated non-GAAP operating income (prior definition) was $269.6 million. Consolidated non-GAAP operating income (updated definition) was $313.0 million. Consolidated GAAP net income was $81.5 million, or $1.51 per diluted share. Consolidated non-GAAP net income (prior definition) was $171.6 million, or $3.17 per diluted share, while consolidated non-GAAP net income (updated definition) was $204.8 million, or $3.79 per diluted share.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said, “We exited 2023 with growing momentum driven by record contract wins for the year in our healthcare business, important FDA clearances for innovative new products and strong growth in our hearables business. Our ability to translate our core technologies into products that deliver better outcomes for consumers, patients, and providers continues to be the engine for our long-term growth across all our businesses. With stabilization of hospital census and operations post pandemic, our healthy contract backlog and our cutting-edge innovations in growing markets, Masimo is well-positioned for 2024.”

For additional financial details, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.masimo.com to access the fourth quarter 2023 earnings presentation materials.

First Quarter 2024 and Updated Full-Year 2024 Financial Guidance

The Company provided the following estimates for its first quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 guidance:

Q1 2024



Guidance(1) Updated Full-Year



2024 Guidance(1) (in millions, except earnings per diluted share) GAAP Non-GAAP



(Updated



Definition) Non-GAAP



(Prior



Definition) GAAP Non-GAAP



(Updated



Definition) Non-GAAP



(Prior



Definition) Consolidated revenue $476 to $501 $476 to $501 $476 to $501 $2,045 to $2,165 $2,045 to $2,165 $2,045 to $2,165 Healthcare revenue $331 to $341 $331 to $341 $331 to $341 $1,345 to $1,385 $1,345 to $1,385 $1,345 to $1,385 Non-healthcare revenue $145 to $160 $145 to $160 $145 to $160 $700 to $780 $700 to $780 $700 to $780 Consolidated operating profit $35 to $41 $63 to $69 $55 to $61 $198 to $214 $307 to $322 $275 to $290 Consolidated earnings per diluted share $0.32 to $0.40 $0.67 to $0.74 $0.56 to $0.63 $1.91 to $2.08 $3.44 to $3.60 $3.00 to $3.15

______________ (1) Updated guidance provided February 27, 2024.

Supplementary Non-GAAP Financial Information

For additional non-GAAP financial details, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masimo.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) constant currency revenue growth percentage, (ii) non-GAAP net income (prior definition and updated definition), (iii) non-GAAP (net income) earnings per diluted share (prior definition and updated definition) and (iv) non-GAAP operating income/margin (prior definition and updated definition). These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s operating results with those of other companies. Management believes constant currency product revenue growth, non-GAAP operating income/margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are important measures in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and uses these measures to better understand and evaluate our business.

The non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for the following items:

Constant currency revenue adjustments

Some of our sales agreements with foreign customers provide for payment in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. These foreign currency revenues, when converted into U.S. Dollars, can vary significantly from period-to-period depending on the average and quarter-end exchange rates during a respective period. We believe that comparing these foreign currency denominated revenues by holding the exchange rates constant with the prior year period is useful to management and investors in evaluating our revenue growth rates on a period-to-period basis. We anticipate that fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the related constant currency adjustments for calculation of our revenue growth rate will continue to occur in future periods.

Acquired tangible asset amortization

These transactions represent amortization expense in connection with business or assets acquisitions associated with acquired tangible assets and asset valuation step-ups.

Business transition and related costs

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with business transition plans. These items may include but are not limited to severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, asset impairment, and other related costs to rationalize our operational footprint and optimize business results.

Acquired intangible asset amortization

These transactions represent amortization expense in connection with business or assets acquisitions associated with acquired intangible assets including, but not limited to customer relationships, intellectual property, trade names and non-competition agreements.

Acquisition, integration and related costs

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with acquisitions, integrations, investments, divestitures, assets impairments, and in-process research and development.

Litigation related expenses and settlements (prior definition)

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with certain litigation matters, which can vary in their characteristics, frequency and significance to our operating results.

Litigation related expenses and settlements (updated definition)

We have been engaged in various legal proceedings against Apple since January 2020, including various proceedings in the federal courts, various proceedings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the “PTO proceedings”), and a proceeding in the U.S. International Trade Commission (the “ITC proceeding”). Although we previously excluded only expenses relating to the ITC proceeding from the definition of “Litigation related expenses and settlements”, beginning with the first quarter of 2024, we have revised the definition of “Litigation related expenses and settlements” to exclude not only expenses relating to the ITC proceeding, but also all other Apple litigation expenses, including those relating to the federal court proceedings and the PTO proceedings. We believe all of the Apple litigation expenses are unique in nature and not indicative of the Company’s on-going operating performance, and this updated definition will provide more useful information to investors by facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our financial performance that otherwise may be obscured by the significant fluctuations in Apple-related litigation expenses.

Other adjustments

In the event there are gains, losses and other adjustments which impact period-to-period comparability and do not represent the underlying ongoing results of the business, the Company may choose to exclude these from non-GAAP earnings.

Realized and unrealized gains or losses

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with foreign currency denominated transactions and investments. Changes in the underlying currency rates relative to the U.S. Dollar may result in realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses between the time these receivables and payables arise and the time that they are settled in cash. Unrealized and realized gains and losses on investments may impact the Company’s reported results of operations for a period. These items are highly variable, difficult to predict and outside the control of those responsible for the underlying operations of the business. Other items also included here are mark-to-market gains and losses of derivative contracts that are not designated as hedging instruments or the ineffective portions of cash flow hedges.

Financing related adjustments

The Company may enter into various financial arrangements whereby costs are incurred and certain instrument features are valued and expensed accordingly but are not necessarily indicative of the on-going cash flow generation of the Company and therefore excludes these costs from non-GAAP earnings. For GAAP earnings per diluted share purposes, the Company cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact, if applicable, in its diluted shares calculations. However, the Company believes that reflecting the anti-dilutive impact of these instruments in non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provides management and investors with useful information in evaluating the financial performance of the Company on a per share basis.

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

In order to reflect the tax effected impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, the Company will adjust the non-GAAP earnings by the approximate tax impact of these adjustments.

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense

GAAP requires that excess tax benefits recognized on stock-based compensation expense be reflected in our provision for income taxes rather than paid-in capital. As these excess tax benefits may be highly variable from period-to-period, the Company may choose to exclude these tax benefits from non-GAAP earnings to facilitate comparability between periods and with peers.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Actuals versus Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Actuals:

RECONCILIATION OF HEALTHCARE GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE(1): Three Months Ended (in millions, except percentages) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP healthcare revenue $ 339.9 $ 351.9 Constant currency revenue adjustments (1.1 ) N/A Non-GAAP healthcare constant currency revenue $ 338.8 $ 351.9 GAAP healthcare revenue growth percentage (3.4 )% Non-GAAP healthcare constant currency revenue growth percentage (3.7 )%

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-HEALTHCARE GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE(1): Three Months Ended (in millions, except percentages) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP non-healthcare revenue $ 209.0 $ 265.1 Constant currency revenue adjustments (3.6 ) N/A Non-GAAP non-healthcare constant currency revenue $ 205.4 $ 265.1 GAAP non-healthcare revenue growth percentage (21.2 )% Non-GAAP non-healthcare constant currency revenue growth percentage (22.5 )%

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF HEALTHCARE GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE(1): Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except percentages) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP healthcare revenue $ 1,275.5 $ 1,340.3 Constant currency revenue adjustments 5.8 N/A Non-GAAP healthcare constant currency revenue $ 1,281.3 $ 1,340.3 GAAP healthcare revenue growth percentage (4.8 )% Non-GAAP healthcare constant currency revenue growth percentage (4.4 )%

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME(1): Three Months Ended (in millions) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP operating income $ 44.1 $ 73.5 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquired tangible asset amortization 0.9 2.4 Acquired intangible asset amortization 9.1 10.1 Acquisition, integration and related costs 5.1 5.8 Business transition and related costs 9.7 — Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards 9.9 12.6 Total non-GAAP adjustments 34.7 30.9 Non-GAAP operating income (prior definition) $ 78.6 $ 104.4 Litigation related expenses and settlements 13.1 7.1 Non-GAAP operating income (updated definition) $ 91.7 $ 111.6

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME(1): Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP operating income $ 136.5 $ 210.0 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquired tangible asset amortization 5.0 59.4 Acquired intangible asset amortization 38.1 25.5 Acquisition, integration and related costs 23.5 38.4 Business transition and related costs 13.9 — Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards 48.4 28.7 Other adjustments 3.9 — Total non-GAAP adjustments 132.8 152.0 Non-GAAP operating income (prior definition) $ 269.6 $ 362.2 Litigation related expenses and settlements 43.4 20.3 Non-GAAP operating income (updated definition) $ 313.0 $ 382.5

_________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions, except per diluted share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 34.0 $ 0.63 $ 41.1 $ 0.76 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquired tangible asset amortization 0.9 0.02 2.4 0.04 Acquired intangible asset amortization 9.1 0.17 10.1 0.19 Acquisition, integration and related costs 5.1 0.09 5.8 0.11 Business transition and related costs 9.7 0.18 — — Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards 9.9 0.18 12.6 0.23 Realized and unrealized gains or losses 8.0 0.15 7.3 0.14 Financing related adjustments 0.5 0.01 0.5 0.01 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (12.0 ) (0.22 ) (8.2 ) (0.15 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense 0.2 — (0.2 ) — Tax Related Adjustments (8.2 ) (0.15 ) — — Total non-GAAP adjustments 23.1 0.43 30.3 0.56 Non-GAAP net income (prior definition) $ 56.9 $ 1.06 $ 71.3 $ 1.32 Litigation related expenses and settlements 13.1 0.24 7.1 0.13 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3.1 ) (0.06 ) (1.7 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income (updated definition) $ 66.9 $ 1.25 $ 76.8 $ 1.42 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 53.7 54.1

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions, except per diluted share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 81.5 $ 1.51 $ 143.5 $ 2.60 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquired tangible asset amortization 5.0 0.09 59.4 1.08 Acquired intangible asset amortization 38.1 0.70 25.5 0.46 Acquisition, integration and related costs 23.5 0.44 38.4 0.70 Business transition and related costs 13.9 0.26 — — Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards 48.4 0.89 28.7 0.52 Other adjustments 3.9 0.07 (0.9 ) (0.02 ) Realized and unrealized gains or losses 1.2 0.02 (5.5 ) (0.10 ) Financing related adjustments 1.9 0.03 1.5 0.03 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (34.8 ) (0.64 ) (35.2 ) (0.64 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense (2.9 ) (0.05 ) (2.4 ) (0.04 ) Tax Related Adjustments (8.2 ) (0.15 ) — — Total non-GAAP adjustments 90.0 1.66 109.4 1.98 Non-GAAP net income (prior definition) $ 171.6 $ 3.17 $ 253.2 $ 4.59 Litigation related expenses and settlements 43.4 0.80 20.3 0.37 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (10.3 ) (0.19 ) (4.8 ) (0.09 ) Non-GAAP net income (updated definition) $ 204.8 $ 3.79 $ 268.7 $ 4.87 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 54.1 55.2

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding.

First Quarter 2024 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Guidance:

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME(1): (in millions) Q1 2024



Guidance(2) Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance(2) GAAP operating income $35 to $41 $198 to $214 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquired tangible asset amortization 2 6 Acquired intangible asset amortization 9 37 Acquisition, integration and related costs 2 7 Business transition and related costs 4 11 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards 2 14 Total non-GAAP adjustments 20 75 Non-GAAP operating income (prior definition) $55 to $61 $275 to $290 Litigation related expenses and settlements 8 32 Non-GAAP operating income (updated definition) $63 to $69 $307 to $322

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Updated guidance provided on February 27, 2024.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Q1 2024



Guidance(2) Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance(2) (in millions, except per diluted share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $18 to $22 $0.32 to $0.40 $105 to $115 $1.91 to $2.08 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquired tangible asset amortization 2 0.03 6 0.12 Acquired intangible asset amortization 9 0.17 37 0.68 Acquisition, integration and related costs 2 0.04 7 0.12 Business transition and related costs 4 0.07 11 0.20 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards 2 0.04 14 0.25 Financing related adjustments 0 0.01 2 0.03 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (7 ) (0.13) to (0.14 ) (16) to (17 ) (0.30) to (0.31 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense (0 ) (0.01 ) (2 ) (0.03 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 13 0.22 59 1.06 Non-GAAP net income (prior definition) $30 to $34 $0.56 to $0.63 $165 to $174 $3.00 to $3.15 Litigation related expenses and settlements 8 0.15 32 0.58 Tax impact of non-GAAP Adjustments (2 ) (0.03 ) (8 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP net income (Updated definition) $37 to $40 $0.67 to $0.74 $189 to $198 $3.44 to $3.60 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 54.6 55.1

__________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Updated guidance provided on February 27, 2024.

