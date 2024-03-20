Masimo Named One of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in North America

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a global leader in noninvasive monitoring technologies and audio products, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in North America for 2024. This prestigious accolade is especially meaningful given Masimo’s notable breakthroughs and the company’s commitment to improve people’s lives through innovation.









“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 Most Innovative Companies in North America for 2024,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “This recognizes our ongoing commitment to driving innovation to improve lives. Since our founding 35 years ago, we have made solving what others thought unsolvable our task, and fortunately, thanks to our incredible team, we have solved many ‘unsolvable problems.’ Our solutions have helped improve patient care and reduce the cost of care. We intend to continue to innovate to usher in 22nd century healthcare in this decade.”

Masimo’s inclusion in this respected list highlights its unwavering dedication to innovation and the transformative impact of its technologies in the healthcare sector. Masimo has been recognized as one of the 10 most innovative organizations in the North America sector, a testament to its leadership in advancing patient care through cutting-edge and innovative solutions. In their announcement, Fast Company highlighted several Masimo breakthrough technologies that received FDA clearance in 2023, including Opioid Halo™, an opioid overdose and prevention solution that is the first and only FDA-authorized device to alert you in the event of an opioid overdose; Stork™, a revolutionary baby monitor that provides continuous, accurate monitoring, with alarms, based on Masimo’s foundational pulse oximetry technology; and Masimo W1™, a first-of-its-kind wearable offering accurate, continuous health data and now available both in a consumer sport-oriented version and as a medical watch – the first FDA-cleared watch to provide continuous real-time oxygen saturation and pulse rate for over-the-counter and prescription use.

From its inception, Masimo has been at the forefront of developing innovative monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions that empower healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes. This is why over 200 million people are monitored with Masimo pulse oximeters annually and 9 out of the top 10 hospitals in the United States rely on Masimo SET® pulse oximeters.1-2 Today, Masimo’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, including its flagship Signal Extraction Technology® (SET®) pulse oximeter, Bridge™ for opioid withdrawal symptom relief, PerL with Masimo AAT™ for personalized listening, and MightySat® Medical, the first and only FDA-cleared medical fingertip pulse oximeter available over the counter. In addition, Masimo’s most recent consumer products, such as Masimo W1, Stork, and Opioid Halo, provide solutions for continuous and accurate data tracking so individuals can take better control of their health.

Masimo’s innovative solutions have revolutionized patient monitoring and have been instrumental in enhancing clinical decision-making, reducing medical errors, and optimizing healthcare delivery. By continually pushing the boundaries of innovation, Masimo remains at the forefront of transforming healthcare and improving the lives of patients worldwide.

For more information about Masimo and its innovative solutions, please visit www.masimo.com.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

