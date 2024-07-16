Masimo Files Complaint Seeking Injunction Requiring Politan to Correct Material Misstatements

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MASI), a global leader in noninvasive monitoring technologies and audio products, today announced that it has commenced litigation against Politan Capital Management LP (“Politan”) in federal court in California seeking to require Politan to correct material misstatements and omissions in Politan’s proxy materials. The complaint alleges, among other things, that Quentin Koffey has assisted plaintiff’s counsel in litigation against Masimo. Masimo has also set a new date for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and a new record date to ensure that the vote of the Company’s stockholders is fair and fully informed.

The Annual Meeting is now scheduled for September 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time. Masimo’s Board of Directors decided to postpone the Annual Meeting to accommodate a request by Politan to set a new record date for the Annual Meeting. In light of the new record date, Masimo postponed the Annual Meeting to ensure that Masimo’s stockholders have sufficient time to review revised proxy materials, make an informed voting decision based on these revised materials and vote their shares based on full and accurate information. Masimo will also conduct a new broker search as required by rules of the Securities Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the new record date is August 12, 2024.

Masimo will file a revised proxy statement for the Annual Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission to reflect, among other things, the rescheduled meeting date for the Annual Meeting and the new record date for the Annual Meeting and information relating to the shares outstanding as of the record date. Masimo will mail a new notice of the Annual Meeting and proxy card to all stockholders entitled to vote as of the new record date for the Annual Meeting. Any votes previously submitted by Masimo stockholders in connection with the Annual Meeting will not be counted and previous proxies submitted will be disregarded, and therefore, all stockholders will need to resubmit their votes, even if they have previously voted.

