Masimo Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Results

Management to announce and discuss complete second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Preliminary Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Results

Masimo expects its consolidated revenue for the second quarter 2023 to range from $453 million to $457 million, with healthcare revenue expected to range from $280 million to $282 million and non-healthcare revenue expected to range from $173 million to $175 million.

Though the healthcare business made significant market share gains through new contracting in the second quarter, healthcare revenue for the second quarter 2023 was lower than expected due to multiple factors, including the following:

Large orders that were anticipated for the second quarter were delayed to the second half of the year.

Single-patient use sensor sales were down due to: Lower than expected U.S. hospital inpatient census, which drives usage of single-patient use sensors; and Elevated sensor inventory levels at some customers due to discounting in prior quarters, which was discontinued during the second quarter, and the abnormally early end of the flu season, which faded quickly in the first quarter this year.

Conversions of new customers who have contracted to switch to Masimo were less than expected due to labor shortages in hospitals, and our OEM partners not being able to provide the patient monitoring equipment needed to complete the installations in a timely manner.

Continued increased hospital labor costs have strained hospital budgets, lowering demand for capital equipment in the second quarter.

Non-healthcare revenue for the second quarter 2023 fell below expectations as the decline in demand previously seen in lower-end consumer audio categories extended into the premium and luxury audio categories and across more geographies.

Preliminary Outlook

With second quarter revenues below expectations, the Company is taking actions to reduce costs in the second half of the year. Management will share more details on these actions when the company announces complete second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Despite the second quarter revenue shortfall, the fundamentals of both businesses remain strong. Notably, on the healthcare side, new hospital customers continue to switch to Masimo technology faster than ever, increasing Masimo’s share of the hospital market. Masimo drove record contracting in the first half of the year, both in the U.S. and worldwide.

Masimo’s Unrecognized Contract Revenue (as defined in Masimo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 1, 2023) is expected to range from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion at the end of the second quarter, representing growth of 11% to 12% in Unrecognized Contract Revenue versus the end of the second quarter of 2022.

On the consumer side, it is unclear when the softness in the premium and luxury categories will improve. However, initial demand for the Stork™ baby monitor has been strong, as major retailers are placing stocking orders for the product. In addition, hearables sales doubled this quarter versus the same quarter last year, helped by the launch of the Denon PerL™ earbuds with Masimo AAT™.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO of Masimo, stated, “While we are disappointed in our revenue results this quarter, our hospital business is strong, as our growth in contracting shows. We do believe sensor utilization and sensor revenue growth rates will return to normal levels. We are also excited about the future for Radius VSM™, Opioid Halo™, Stork™, PerL™, W1™, and our telemonitoring businesses, all of which are in full-scale launch, except for Stork™, which is in limited market release.”

Management plans to discuss Masimo’s complete second quarter 2023 financial results and provide updated fiscal year 2023 financial guidance after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. We currently expect to reduce the lower end of full year revenue guidance for the healthcare business to $1.30 billion from $1.45 billion. We are still evaluating the upper end of revenue guidance for the healthcare business, but it could be materially higher than the lower end of the range, as we are still targeting our original guidance. We also expect to reduce annual revenue guidance for the non-healthcare business to $800 million to $850 million from $965 million to $995 million.

The preliminary financial information presented in this press release is based on Masimo’s current expectations and may be adjusted as a result of the completion of customary quarterly review procedures and other processes.

Conference Call:

The conference call to review Masimo’s complete second quarter 2023 results will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and will be hosted by Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Micah Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number, please use the link below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID number.

Conference Call Registration Link:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/nUSpRIEm

A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Masimo

Forward-Looking Statements

