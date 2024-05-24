Maryland Tech Council Announces Winners of 2024 ICON Awards

FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, today announced the winners of the 2024 ICON Awards. The awards recognize individuals and companies for their work developing treatments and designing systems that ultimately touch the lives of millions.
MTC announced the award winners at its 36th annual Industry Award Celebration, which attracted more than 500 industry professionals.
“This year’s ICON Award winners and nominees have taken excellence in their fields to a new level,” said Kelly Schulz, Chief Executive Officer of MTC. “The world depends on Maryland’s life sciences and technology community for life-changing therapies and treatments and technologies that connect and safeguard the world. This year’s ICON Award winners are testaments to how our community is truly shaping innovation in the 21st century.”
This year, MTC introduced the Pava LaPere Young Innovator Award, named in honor of the late founder of EcoMap Technologies. The award was given to EcoMap Technologies, which embodies Pava’s legacy and outstanding contributions to innovation and excellence in Maryland.
2024 ICON Award Winners
Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Government Contracting
Delali Dzirasa, Fearless
Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Life Sciences
Benjamin Holmes, Nanochon
Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Technology
Andrew Coy, Digital Harbor Foundation
Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year
RoosterBio
Emerging Technology Company of the Year
NanoBIOFAB
Government Contracting Company of the Year
N4 Solutions, LLC
Life Science Company of the Year
AstraZeneca
Technology Company of the Year
IonQ
Deal of the Year
RealmOne
C-Suite
Jesse Damsker, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, ReveraGen BioPharma
Pava LaPere Young Innovator Award
EcoMap Technologies
CEO Icon Award
Quantum Loophole
Venture Mentoring Services Mentor of the Year
Doug Holly
Venture Mentoring Services Venture of the Year
Solaxa
STEM Educators of the Year Award
Anthony J. Calise, Owings Mills High School (Baltimore County)
Liliia Khmarskaia, James M. Bennett High School (Wicomico County)
Alexandria Real Estate STEM Scholarship Winners
Andy Ying, Biomedical Engineering, TBD
Anne Victoria Sefen, Bio Engineering, TBD
Jehan Idassi, Neuroscience On The Pre-Medicine Track, Johns Hopkins University
Joey Piper Mullenax, Health Sciences, Frostburg State University
Nicholas Angel, Biomedical Engineering, Stevenson University
Nicholas Dang Hoang Tran, Computer Engineering, TBD
Oluwatoyin Blessing Olaniyi, Computer Sciences, TBD
Samragyee Dhakal, Computer Engineering, University Of Maryland, College Park
Award Sponsors
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, AstraZeneca, Avantor, Baird, BDO, Iron Bow Technologies, JLL, JP Morgan Wealth Management, Pillsbury, Saggar & Rosenberg, PC
Gold Sponsors
Adventist Health Care, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, Aprio, BIO, Comcast, Global Alliant, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, Maryland Department of Commerce, Marsh McLennan, Montgomery College, MindGrub, REGENXBIO
Silver Sponsors
BTS, Forvis, Tower Federal Credit Union
About the Maryland Tech Council
The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networkin,g and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. Follow us at mdtechcouncil.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.
