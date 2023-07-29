<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Maryland-Based Mount St. Mary’s University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Two Campuses With Media Creation, Storage, and Distribution Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maryland’s Mount St. Mary’s University has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve as a comprehensive media creation, storage, and distribution solution at its main and satellite campus.


The institution was seeking a Video Platform that streamlines video creation, uploading, storage, and distribution, as well as enables closed captioning and video quizzing within Canvas, the institution’s learning management system. The institution also will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other user-friendly features that enable success for instructors and students.

In addition to the Video Platform, the institution will have access to YuJa’s Zoom Connector, which enables the automatic import of videos recorded in Zoom to the media library for secure storage and viewing. Administrators also can create data policies to archive content based on video views, type, user and date of upload.

“The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform combined with the Zoom Connector will enable instructors to simplify content creation and sharing workflows, as well as to store videos in a secure cloud-hosted environment,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Mount St. Mary’s University to experience YuJa’s diverse functionalities that will help instructors deliver multimedia content without worrying about technology.”

ABOUT MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus for adult students in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 25 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

