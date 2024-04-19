Mary Beth Kirkpatrick Honored with Prestigious AAO Service Award

Gaidge Founder & Senior Consultant Recognized for Innovating Orthodontic Practice Management





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We are thrilled to announce that Mary Beth Kirkpatrick, celebrated consultant and founder of Gaidge, has been honored with the 2024 Outstanding Contribution Award by the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO). This annual prestigious award recognizes a non-orthodontist nominee who has profoundly impacted the orthodontic specialty.

Mary Beth’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, her early days as a dental hygienist and a practice manager laid the groundwork for her illustrious career. She ventured into new territories, developing features for orthodontic practice management systems and establishing her own consulting company, Kirkpatrick & Associates.

Mary Beth’s entrepreneurial spirit continued as she later merged her company with Graiger Technologies. The merger formed impact360, an unparalleled multi-service firm of consulting, implementation, technology solutions, and support services for orthodontic practices.

Alongside her team of talented orthodontic consultants, Mary Beth launched a renowned study group of practices, The 360 Summit Study Club, whose members continue to collaborate on performance, innovation and orthodontic excellence. They have just celebrated their 15th year of professional relationships and educational experiences.

Now known as Gaidge 360 Consulting, she and her team maintain their commitment to enhancing operational excellence, increasing efficiency, driving growth, and boosting profitability, all the while helping each team member perform to their highest level.

Building on her vision of transforming orthodontic practice management, Mary Beth founded what we know today as Gaidge — a revolutionary force in orthodontic analytics and business intelligence software. Currently operating in 2,200 orthodontic locations in 6 nations, it has enabled practices globally to leverage data for smarter business decision-making. The platform has also proven indispensable for industry consultants, financial and wealth management firms, study groups, and the AAO.

The American Association of Orthodontists Service Awards Presentation will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 2024, at 6:15 PM at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Rivergate Room during the Annual Session in New Orleans. We eagerly anticipate this special moment to honor Mary Beth’s extraordinary achievements and her lasting impact on the orthodontic industry.

About Gaidge

Since 2010, Gaidge has been a key player in transforming orthodontic practices by delivering insightful business analytics through data science. Our solutions streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive profitability. We combine decades of orthodontic experience with cutting-edge technology, providing tools for effective practice management, such as performance tracking, patient conversion management, and HIPAA-compliant form handling. Dedicated to empowering orthodontists with data for informed decisions, we strive for a future where practices thrive on efficiency and advanced analytics. To learn more, visit Gaidge.com.

