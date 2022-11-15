Mary Beth Eckert Hired as Chief Information and Digital Officer of Pacific Life

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Life today announced Mary Beth Eckert has been hired as executive vice president and chief information and digital officer of Pacific Life, effective December 13. She will report to President and CEO Darryl Button and will sit on the company’s management committee.

Eckert joins Pacific Life from USAA, a Fortune 100 financial services organization, where she was senior vice president, chief information officer, corporate & insurance services, responsible for leading transformations focused on strategic system modernization and overseeing an IT organization of more than 1,800 employees and 6,000 contractors.

Prior to USAA, Eckert served as vice president, eBusiness technology at the Travelers Group where she led the shared services function and drove transformation of the IT organization. Eckert started her career at PwC, where she built her technology leadership background, followed by several senior leadership roles at Zurich North America.

As Pacific Life’s Chief Information and Digital Officer, Eckert will serve in an enterprise-wide capacity with responsibility for the enterprise-wide technology and digital strategies.

“ Mary Beth’s extensive experience in the insurance and financial services industry, coupled with her strong track record of leading technology transformations with demonstrated ability in leading high-performing teams, will play a critical role as we continue to grow our digital capabilities,” said Button. “ We’re fortunate to have a seasoned professional like Mary Beth overseeing the convergence of our technology and digital strategies to ensure we remain competitive in our chosen markets.”

