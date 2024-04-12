Home Business Wire Marti Technologies, Inc. to Report Full Year 2023 Results on April 16,...
Marti Technologies, Inc. to Report Full Year 2023 Results on April 16, 2024

ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marti Technologies, Inc. (“Marti”) (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye’s leading mobility super app, will announce its full year 2023 financial and operational results before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.


Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti’s management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 3:30 p.m. Istanbul / 1:30 p.m. London / 8:30 a.m. New York time on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Live webcast can be accessed via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qlMJcjkO

Participant Dial-In: 877-485-3103 / +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti’s results presentation will be available on Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on April 16, 2024.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye’s leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti’s offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech

