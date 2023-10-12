Home Business Wire Marti Technologies Inc. to Report 2023 First Half Results on October 13,...
Marti Technologies Inc. to Report 2023 First Half Results on October 13, 2023

ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marti Technologies, Inc. (“Marti” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye’s leading mobility super app, will announce 2023 First Half financial and operational results before the U.S. markets open on Friday, October 13, 2023.


Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti’s management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 15.30 İstanbul / 14.00 London / 8.30 a.m. New York time on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Live webcast can be accessed via

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yNxYpUSi&overrideActivation=1ehqxYE34470A

Participant Dial-In: 877-485-3103 / +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti’s results presentation will be available on Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on October 13, 2023.

About Marti Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye’s leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride hailing marketplace service that matches riders with car and motorcycle drivers, and operates a large fleet of e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti’s offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information visit www.marti.tech.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Marti Technologies, Inc.

Ozge Arcasoy

Investor.relations@marti.tech

