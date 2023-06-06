Marstone Named an American Banker 2023 Best Place to Work in Fintech

Award Identifies and Recognizes Top Employers in the Financial Technology Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced it has been named one of American Banker’s “2023 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology.” Created in 2017, the awards program is led by Best Companies Group as well as Arizent, whose brands include American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning, and Digital Insurance.

The fifty companies recognized on this year’s list consist of a wide range of organizations within financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments as well as financial advisory. “Some of the most intriguing technology advances in financial services are developed within fintech firms that partner or compete with traditional banks,” said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. “Best Places to Work in Financial Technology provides a closer look at some of these companies and the culture and benefits that help them attract top talent.”

Organizations from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part evaluated each nominee’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part included an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. The overall registration and survey process was managed by Best Companies Group, who analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

“At Marstone, we believe in not only creating a platform that empowers a broad base of end customers to understand and plan for their financial futures, but we also are cultivating a corporate culture of inclusivity and collaboration ourselves,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO of Marstone. “We are delighted to be recognized as one of the best places to work in fintech and will continue our mission of humanizing finance for all.”

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology Award, visit www.bestplacestoworkfintech.com.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone’s partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute’s FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.

Contacts

Kate Gundry



marstone@pluckpr.com

617-797-5174