Marqus Hutchinson, Intelligent Waves’ CTO, Speaks of the Strategic Significance of Integrating Ubiquitous Network Fabrics at the 2024 Tidewater Integrated Combat Symposium

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurityIntelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that its esteemed CTO, Marqus Hutchinson, was invited to share his unique insights on Integrating Ubiquitous Network Fabrics at the prestigious 2024 Tidewater Integrated Combat Symposium (TWICS) in Hampton, VA.


In front of esteemed colleagues, leaders, and visionaries of the defense community, Hutchinson focused on a transformative concept that is reshaping the theater of operations as we know it—’Integrating ISR, Cybersecurity, Cyber Operations, Communications, and Information Technology, collectively referred to as 3CIT, into Kinetic and Non-Kinetic Warfighter Operations.’ This integration is not just an enhancement of our military capabilities; it’s a paradigm shift in how we perceive, engage, and secure our national defense, with far-reaching implications.

Hutchinson stated, “The integration of ISR, Cybersecurity, Cyber Operations, Communications, and Information Technology within the Ubiquitous Network Fabric represents a strategic convergence of capabilities. This integration facilitates a multidimensional approach to warfare, where information dominance and cyber resilience are as crucial as firepower. By embedding ISR assets within this fabric, we achieve a continuous surveillance, analysis, and action loop, enabling us to detect threats earlier, respond faster, and adapt more effectively. Cybersecurity measures are woven into the very fabric of our operations, ensuring that every communication, decision, and action is protected from the prying eyes and malicious intents of our adversaries.”

Hutchinson was honored to speak on the strategic significance of the Ubiquitous Network Fabric, underpinned by the Hidden Core and Black Fabric, which is truly a game-changer in the way one conducts operations. It offers a level of integration, security, and adaptability that is not just essential, but revolutionary in today’s fast-evolving threat landscape. This framework is not just about enhancing current capabilities; it’s about reimagining the future of warfare, where the digital and physical realms are inextricably linked, and where our defense posture is as dynamic and pervasive as the threats we face.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

