Marqus Hutchinson, Intelligent Waves’ CTO, Named Gold Medal Winner in 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Recognize Intelligent Waves and its Leaders for Excellence and Innovation in Information Security

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Airforce—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that its own CTO, Marqus Hutchinson, has won the Gold Excellence Award for CTO of the Year in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.





“We congratulate Marqus Hutchinson of Intelligent Waves on being recognized as an award winner in the Chief Technology Officer of the Year (CTO) category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

Marqus Hutchinson won the Gold award in the CTO of the Year category for his innovative technical vision and for leading all aspects of its technology development, including the IT Department, Training, R&D, T&E, and VAR activities. Marqus was also instrumental in the recent CSFD contract win through his technologically disruptive leadership. Crowd Source Flight Data is a disruptive technology USAF program that combines advanced analytics, telecommunications, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and aeronautics to improve performance and flight safety.

About Intelligent Waves



Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

