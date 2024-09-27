Marqeta to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 4, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Simon Khalaf, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Milotich, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with the third quarter 2024 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.





The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience—and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta’s platform has been proven at scale, processing more than $200 billion in annual payments volume in 2023. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide and counting. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

Contacts

James Robinson



jrobinson@marqeta.com