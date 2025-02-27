Marqeta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

The global modern card issuing platform's fourth quarter total processing volume grew 29 percent year-over-year, generating 18% growth in Gross Profit.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



Total processing volume (TPV) was $80 billion for the quarter, representing a 29% year-over-year increase. Marqeta reported Q4 Net Revenue of $136 million and Gross Profit of $98 million, representing increases of 14% and 18%, respectively, year-over-year. GAAP Net Loss for the quarter was $27 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million.

TPV was $291 billion for the full year 2024, an annual increase of 31%. For the full year, Marqeta reported Net Revenue of $507 million, an annual decrease of 25%, which reflected a 39 percentage point negative growth impact due to the change in revenue presentation resulting from the Cash App renewal in July 2023. Gross Profit of $352 million represents an increase of 7% year-over-year. The company reported GAAP Net Income of $27 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $29 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

"In 2024, we empowered our customers to achieve significant growth and scale, maintaining both stability and compliance," said Mike Milotich, Interim CEO at Marqeta. "Entering 2025, our strengthened platform uniquely positions us to serve fintechs and embedded finance with comprehensive debit, credit, and money movement solutions, all fueled by accelerated payment innovation, streamlined operations, and new network and bank partnerships."

Marqeta highlighted several recent business updates that demonstrate business momentum:

  • Marqeta signed a broad range of new programs in Q4, including its first consumer credit co-brand partnership and several European deals including program management. This further demonstrates Marqeta's differentiation and breadth by providing program management solutions across debit and credit, consumer and commercial, globally.
  • Marqeta entered into an agreement to acquire TransactPay to provide BIN sponsorship and card issuance in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Economic Area (EEA) through electronic money institution (EMI) licenses. This strengthens Marqeta’s program management capabilities in Europe in support of Embedded Finance customers.
  • Marqeta announced its plan to add the American Express network as a new option on its platform to further broaden and differentiate the offering for fintech and embedded finance customers across credit and debit card programs.

Share Repurchase:

  • The Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program for up to $300 million of Marqeta’s Class A common stock.

Operating Highlights

In thousands, except percentages and per share data. % change is calculated over the comparable prior-year period (unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

%

Change

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

%

Change

2024

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

Financial metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

135,790

 

 

$

118,822

 

 

14%

 

$

506,995

 

 

$

676,171

 

 

(25%)

Gross profit

$

98,202

 

 

$

83,233

 

 

18%

 

$

351,849

 

 

$

329,514

 

 

7%

Gross margin

 

72

%

 

 

70

%

 

2 ppts

 

 

69

%

 

 

49

%

 

20 ppts

Total operating expenses

$

135,628

 

 

$

139,571

 

 

(3%)

 

$

376,315

 

 

$

612,529

 

 

(39%)

Net (loss) income

$

(27,119

)

 

$

(40,376

)

 

33%

 

$

27,287

 

 

$

(222,962

)

 

112%

Net (loss) income margin

 

(20

%)

 

 

(34

%)

 

14 ppts

 

 

5

%

 

 

(33

%)

 

38 ppts

Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

38%

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.42

)

 

112%

Key operating metric and Non-GAAP financial measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Processing Volume (TPV) (in millions) 1

$

79,913

 

 

$

61,979

 

 

29%

 

$

291,105

 

 

$

222,264

 

 

31%

Adjusted EBITDA 2

$

12,663

 

 

$

3,292

 

 

285%

 

$

29,093

 

 

$

(2,290

)

 

nm

Adjusted EBITDA margin 2

 

9

%

 

 

3

%

 

6 ppts

 

 

6

%

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

6 ppts

Non-GAAP operating expenses 2

$

85,539

 

 

$

79,941

 

 

7%

 

$

322,756

 

 

$

331,804

 

 

(3%)

1 TPV represents the total dollar amount of payments processed through our platform, net of returns and chargebacks. We believe that TPV is a key indicator of the market adoption of our platform, growth of our brand, growth of our customers' businesses, and scale of our business.
2 See "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses and the reconciliations of the net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, and of the total operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses.
nm - Not meaningful

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

  • TPV increased by 29% year-over-year, from $62 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, to $80 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Net Revenue of $136 million increased by $17 million, or 14% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit increased by 18% year-over-year to $98 million from $83 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to TPV growth. Gross margin was 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net Loss decreased by $13 million, or 33%, year-over-year to $27 million, primarily due to Gross Profit growth and lower operating expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13 million, an increase of $9 million year-over-year.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results:

  • TPV increased by 31% year-over-year, from $222 billion in 2023, to $291 billion in 2024.
  • Net Revenue decreased by $169 million, or 25% year-over-year, primarily driven by the contract renewal with Cash App, which allowed for reduced pricing and also resulted in a change to the revenue presentation. The impact of fees owed to Issuing Banks and Card Networks related to the Cash App primary Card Network volume, which are netted against revenue earned from the Cash App program within Net Revenue, was a reduction of $265 million, negatively impacting the growth rate by 39 percentage points. In prior periods, these costs were included within Cost of Revenue.
  • Gross Profit increased by $22 million, or 7% year-over-year. Gross margin was 69% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Net Income increased by $250 million year-over-year to $27 million, primarily driven by the one-time reversal of $145 million in share-based compensation recognized in prior years stemming from the forfeiture of the Executive Chairman Long-Term Performance Award, as well as, increases in gross profit growth and lower operating expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was earnings of $29 million, a $31 million year-over-year improvement.

Acquisition of TransactPay:

Marqeta also announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire TransactPay, a BIN Sponsorship provider that is licensed as an E-Money Institution (EMI) regulated and authorized by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and Malta Financial Services Authority, to issue e-money and undertake payment services in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Economic Area (EEA). Founded in 2012, TransactPay, operating under its EMI licenses, is currently live in 25 countries, supporting 16 currencies, and is a principal member of Mastercard and Visa. The acquisition bolsters Marqeta’s card program management capabilities in the UK and EEA, attracting additional customers in Europe and allowing Marqeta’s existing customers to expand more easily into European markets, while staying at the forefront of compliance and without the added complexity of engaging additional partners. The integrated offering will include dedicated customer and production support and strategic bank, network and regulatory relationships, enabling card programs to scale throughout the region.

The acquisition is expected to close within 6 months, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approval.

Financial Guidance

The following summarizes Marqeta's guidance for the first quarter of 2025:

 

First Quarter 2025

 

Fiscal Year 2025

Net Revenue Growth

14 - 16%

 

16 - 18%

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit Growth

11 - 13%

 

14 - 16%

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

10 - 11%

 

9 - 10%

(1) See "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA Margin and for information regarding non-availability of a forward reconciliation.

Conference Call

Marqeta will host a live conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). To join the call, please dial-in 10 minutes in advance: toll-free at 1-877-407-4018 or direct at 1-201-689-8471. The conference call will also be available live via webcast online at http://investors.marqeta.com.

The telephone replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 and 1-412-317-6671 and will be available until March 5, 2025, 8:59 p.m. Pacific time (11:59 p.m. Eastern time). The confirmation code for the replay is 13750712.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Marqeta’s quarterly and annual guidance; statements regarding Marqeta’s business plans, business strategy and the continued success and growth of our customers; statements and expectations regarding Marqeta's partnerships, new product introductions, and product capabilities; statements and expectations regarding growth and opportunities in the fintech industry and embedded finance; statements regarding our acquisition of TransactPay; and statements made by Marqeta’s Interim CEO. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: the effect of uncertainties related to global economies, our business, results of operations, financial condition, and demand for our platform; the risk that Marqeta’s anticipated accounting treatment may be subject to further changes or developments; the risk that Marqeta is unable to further attract, retain, diversify, and expand its customer base; the risk that Marqeta is unable to drive increased profitable transactions on its platform; the risk that consumers and customers will not perceive the benefits of Marqeta’s products, including credit card issuing, as Marqeta expects; the risk that Marqeta's platform does not operate as intended resulting in system outages; the risk that Marqeta will not be able to achieve the cost structure that Marqeta currently expects; the risk that Marqeta’s solution will not achieve the expected market acceptance; the risk that competition could reduce expected demand for Marqeta’s services, including credit card issuing; the risk that changes in the regulatory landscape could adversely affect Marqeta's operations and revenues; the risk that Marqeta may be unable to maintain relationships with Issuing Banks and Card Networks; the risk that Marqeta is not able to identify, close and recognize the anticipated benefits of any acquisition, including TransactPay; the risk that Marqeta is unable to successfully integrate any acquisition, including TransactPay, to businesses and related operations; the risk of financial services and banking sector instability and follow on effects to fintech companies; the risk of general economic conditions in either domestic or international markets, including inflation and recessionary fears, conditions resulting from geopolitical uncertainty and instability or war; and the risk that Marqeta may be subject to additional risks due to its international business activities. Detailed information about these risks and other factors that could potentially affect Marqeta’s business, financial condition, and results of operations are included in the “Risk Factors” disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in Marqeta’s periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta’s website at http://investors.marqeta.com.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclosure Information

Investors and others should note that Marqeta announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Marqeta also uses social media to communicate with its customers and the public about Marqeta, its products and services, and other matters relating to its business and market. It is possible that the information Marqeta posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Marqeta encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Marqeta to review the information we post on social media channels including the Marqeta X feed (@Marqeta), the Marqeta Instagram page (@lifeatmarqeta), the Marqeta Facebook page, and the Marqeta LinkedIn page. These social media channels may be updated from time to time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta’s open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards, and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in more than 40 countries globally.

Marqeta® is a registered trademark of Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net revenue

$

135,790

 

 

$

118,822

 

 

$

506,995

 

 

$

676,171

 

Costs of revenue

 

37,588

 

 

 

35,589

 

 

 

155,146

 

 

 

346,657

 

Gross profit

 

98,202

 

 

 

83,233

 

 

 

351,849

 

 

 

329,514

 

Operating expenses (benefit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

98,475

 

 

 

95,790

 

 

 

397,595

 

 

 

446,381

 

Technology

 

15,855

 

 

 

13,938

 

 

 

60,059

 

 

 

55,612

 

Professional services

 

6,620

 

 

 

7,172

 

 

 

20,057

 

 

 

21,679

 

Occupancy

 

2,519

 

 

 

1,076

 

 

 

5,995

 

 

 

4,361

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,519

 

 

 

3,159

 

 

 

17,460

 

 

 

10,741

 

Marketing and advertising

 

1,298

 

 

 

1,219

 

 

 

2,986

 

 

 

2,566

 

Other operating expenses

 

5,342

 

 

 

3,804

 

 

 

16,780

 

 

 

17,975

 

Executive chairman long-term performance award

 

 

 

 

13,413

 

 

 

(144,617

)

 

 

53,214

 

Total operating expenses

 

135,628

 

 

 

139,571

 

 

 

376,315

 

 

 

612,529

 

Loss from operations

 

(37,426

)

 

 

(56,338

)

 

 

(24,466

)

 

 

(283,015

)

Other income, net

 

10,701

 

 

 

14,932

 

 

 

52,546

 

 

 

52,440

 

(Loss) income before income tax expense

 

(26,725

)

 

 

(41,406

)

 

 

28,080

 

 

 

(230,575

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

394

 

 

 

(1,030

)

 

 

793

 

 

 

(7,613

)

Net (loss) income

$

(27,119

)

 

$

(40,376

)

 

$

27,287

 

 

$

(222,962

)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.42

)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.42

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

502,929

 

 

 

522,331

 

 

 

511,065

 

 

 

532,540

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

502,929

 

 

 

522,331

 

 

 

518,845

 

 

 

532,540

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

923,016

 

 

$

980,972

 

Restricted cash

 

8,500

 

 

 

8,500

 

Short-term investments

 

179,409

 

 

 

268,724

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

29,988

 

 

 

19,540

 

Settlements receivable, net

 

16,203

 

 

 

29,922

 

Network incentives receivable

 

66,776

 

 

 

53,807

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

25,405

 

 

 

27,233

 

Total current assets

 

1,249,297

 

 

 

1,388,698

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

2,712

 

 

 

6,488

 

Property and equipment, net

 

37,523

 

 

 

18,764

 

Intangibles

 

29,774

 

 

 

35,631

 

Goodwill

 

123,523

 

 

 

123,523

 

Other assets

 

20,375

 

 

 

16,587

 

Total assets

$

1,463,204

 

 

$

1,589,691

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

527

 

 

$

1,420

 

Revenue share payable

 

193,399

 

 

 

173,645

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

177,059

 

 

 

161,514

 

Total current liabilities

 

370,985

 

 

 

336,579

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

870

 

 

 

5,126

 

Other liabilities

 

6,331

 

 

 

4,591

 

Total liabilities

 

378,186

 

 

 

346,296

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

50

 

 

 

52

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,883,190

 

 

 

2,067,776

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(314

)

 

 

762

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(797,908

)

 

 

(825,195

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,085,018

 

 

 

1,243,395

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,463,204

 

 

$

1,589,691

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net Income (loss)

$

27,287

 

 

$

(222,962

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

17,460

 

 

 

10,741

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

136,562

 

 

 

127,525

 

Executive chairman long-term performance award

 

(144,617

)

 

 

53,214

 

Non-cash operating leases expense

 

1,756

 

 

 

2,527

 

Non-cash postcombination compensation expense

 

 

 

 

32,430

 

Amortization of premium on short-term investments

 

(3,232

)

 

 

(4,495

)

Other

 

1,669

 

 

 

736

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(11,202

)

 

 

(4,556

)

Settlements receivable

 

13,719

 

 

 

(11,894

)

Network incentives receivable

 

(12,969

)

 

 

(11,146

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

462

 

 

 

7,900

 

Accounts payable

 

(350

)

 

 

(1,956

)

Revenue share payable

 

19,754

 

 

 

31,451

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

15,112

 

 

 

14,983

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,241

)

 

 

(3,394

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

58,170

 

 

 

21,104

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,418

)

 

 

(762

)

Capitalization of internal-use software

 

(18,794

)

 

 

(11,889

)

Business combination, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(135,777

)

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

(892,430

)

Sales of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

577,934

 

Maturities of short-term investments

 

92,000

 

 

 

501,534

 

Realized gain (loss) on investments

 

 

 

 

(94

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

70,788

 

 

 

38,516

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options, net of repurchase of early exercised unvested options

 

203

 

 

 

5,289

 

Payment on acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

(53,067

)

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

2,715

 

 

 

3,066

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(35,407

)

 

 

(26,662

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(154,425

)

 

 

(190,420

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(186,914

)

 

 

(261,794

)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(57,956

)

 

 

(202,174

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of period

 

989,472

 

 

 

1,191,646

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period

$

931,516

 

 

$

989,472

 

Marqeta, Inc.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data or as noted)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

Year over Year Change - Q4'24 vs Q4'23

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Operating performance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

 

$

135,790

 

 

$

127,967

 

 

$

125,270

 

 

$

117,968

 

 

$

118,822

 

 

14

%

Costs of revenue

 

 

37,588

 

 

 

37,835

 

 

 

45,917

 

 

 

33,807

 

 

 

35,589

 

 

6

%

Gross profit

 

 

98,202

 

 

 

90,132

 

 

 

79,353

 

 

 

84,161

 

 

 

83,233

 

 

18

%

Gross profit margin

 

 

72

%

 

 

70

%

 

 

63

%

 

 

71

%

 

 

70

%

 

2 ppts

Operating expenses (benefit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

98,475

 

 

 

100,964

 

 

 

103,166

 

 

 

94,990

 

 

 

95,790

 

 

3

%

Technology

 

 

15,855

 

 

 

16,317

 

 

 

14,769

 

 

 

13,118

 

 

 

13,938

 

 

14

%

Professional services

 

 

6,620

 

 

 

4,759

 

 

 

4,808

 

 

 

3,870

 

 

 

7,172

 

 

(8

%)

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

2,519

 

 

 

1,178

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,094

 

 

 

1,076

 

 

134

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,519

 

 

 

4,448

 

 

 

3,956

 

 

 

3,537

 

 

 

3,159

 

 

75

%

Marketing and advertising

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

582

 

 

 

728

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

1,219

 

 

6

%

Other operating expenses

 

 

5,342

 

 

 

4,115

 

 

 

3,418

 

 

 

3,905

 

 

 

3,804

 

 

40

%

Executive chairman long-term performance award

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(157,738

)

 

 

13,121

 

 

 

13,413

 

 

nm

Total operating expenses (benefits)

 

 

135,628

 

 

 

132,363

 

 

 

(25,689

)

 

 

134,013

 

 

 

139,571

 

 

(3

%)

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(37,426

)

 

 

(42,231

)

 

 

105,042

 

 

 

(49,852

)

 

 

(56,338

)

 

34

%

Other income, net

 

 

10,701

 

 

 

13,703

 

 

 

14,216

 

 

 

13,926

 

 

 

14,932

 

 

(28

%)

(Loss) income before income tax

 

 

(26,725

)

 

 

(28,528

)

 

 

119,258

 

 

 

(35,926

)

 

 

(41,406

)

 

35

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

394

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

(1,030

)

 

(138

%)

Net (loss) income

 

$

(27,119

)

 

$

(28,643

)

 

$

119,108

 

 

$

(36,060

)

 

$

(40,376

)

 

33

%

(Loss) earnings per share - basic

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

38

%

(Loss) earnings per share - diluted

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

38

%

TPV (in millions)

 

$

79,913

 

 

$

73,899

 

 

$

70,627

 

 

$

66,666

 

 

$

61,979

 

 

29

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

12,663

 

 

$

9,019

 

 

$

(1,817

)

 

$

9,228

 

 

$

3,292

 

 

285

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

9

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

(1

%)

 

 

8

%

 

 

3

%

 

6 ppts

Financial condition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

923,016

 

 

$

886,417

 

 

$

924,730

 

 

$

970,357

 

 

$

980,972

 

 

(6

%)

Restricted cash

 

$

8,500

 

 

$

8,500

 

 

$

8,500

 

 

$

8,500

 

 

$

8,500

 

 

%

Short-term investments

 

$

179,409

 

 

$

217,569

 

 

$

228,833

 

 

$

228,324

 

 

$

268,724

 

 

(33

%)

Total assets

 

$

1,463,204

 

 

$

1,435,836

 

 

$

1,488,283

 

 

$

1,558,361

 

 

$

1,589,691

 

 

(8

%)

Total liabilities

 

$

378,186

 

 

$

340,178

 

 

$

345,908

 

 

$

347,696

 

 

$

346,296

 

 

9

%

Stockholders' equity

 

$

1,085,018

 

 

$

1,095,658

 

 

$

1,142,375

 

 

$

1,210,665

 

 

$

1,243,395

 

 

(13

%)

ppts - percentage points

nm - Not meaningful

Marqeta, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Marqeta considers Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.


