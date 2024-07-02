Marqeta Announces New Customer Swiss4, Powering Its Premium Financial Services Offering to Meet Rising Consumer Demand for Personalised Payments Experiences

Marqeta continues its European bookings momentum with Swiss4, powering a bespoke combination of financial services and personalised high-end experiences for its customers.

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions for the world’s innovators, today announced a new customer, Swiss4, providing real-time and personalised digital payment services for their customers. This is part of Swiss4’s recently launched application that combines financial services and high-end lifestyle management, the first of its kind in Switzerland.





With Marqeta’s platform, Swiss4 can swiftly design and introduce novel payment features, continually enhancing the end user experience. With Marqeta, Swiss4 reinforces its commitment to providing state-of-the-art digital financial solutions, ensuring a convenient, secure, and efficient transaction experience for its customers.

A recent survey found that 52% of 25-34-year-olds said using financial products and services from their favorite brands was more convenient than using a conventional bank. Another 51% of respondents said brands offer products more tailored to their needs than traditional institutions do, while 50% say their loyalty to brands is thanks to the financial benefits and incentives they offer, showing the growing opportunity for non-traditional finance service offerings to grow their consumer base.

Swiss4 was founded in 2020 and is one of the first companies in Switzerland to obtain its fintech licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Swiss4 has created a financial services application, now available across Switzerland, combining a multicurrency account, payment and foreign exchange facilities, personalised lifestyle management services for organising leisure activities – travel, hospitality, gastronomy, access to prestigious cultural and sports events, recommendations for experiences, and private events for its members.

“We sought out a partner that was experienced not only in the Swiss market, but also across Europe, and could support our future expansion plans when the time comes,” said Zhina Asmei, co-founder and CEO of Swiss4. “Marqeta is a trusted solution that can meet our requirements for a flexible, scalable and personalized offering with the latest capabilities that our customers are seeking.”

“With continued demand for personalised payment experiences, Marqeta has the scale, breadth and experience to serve innovative customers like Swiss4 as they reimagine financial services for the luxury market,” said Marcin Goglowski, SVP and Managing Director, Europe, and UK CEO at Marqeta. “We’re proud to continue our momentum in Europe and work closely with our customers to deliver payments offerings that help grow their customer base and create lasting customer engagement.”

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards and embedded finance offerings. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in more than 40 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Swiss4

Founded in 2020, Swiss4 is a Swiss-based financial player focused on the development of digital financial solutions. The company has launched the development of its technological solution, Swiss Core, and has obtained a fintech licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), allowing it to operate as a deposit-taking financial institution. It has acquired a Mastercard principal member licence to issue its own payment cards.. The Swiss4 application is available in Switzerland on both App Store and Play Store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations and statements relating to changing consumer preferences; increasing consumer adoption of certain digital payment methods, products, and solutions; which payment, banking, and financial services products and solutions may succeed; technological and market trends; Marqeta’s business; Marqeta’s products and services; and statements made by Marqeta’s senior leadership. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: any factors creating issues with changes in domestic and international business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and those risks and uncertainties included in the “Risk Factors” disclosed in Marqeta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta’s periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta’s website at http://investors.marqeta.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

James Robinson



530-913-0844



jrobinson@marqeta.com