Marqeta Announces Fouzi Husaini as Company’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Husaini plans to expand and scale Marqeta’s AI capabilities, bringing over 25 years of experience to help drive greater ROI for Marqeta customers unlocking purchasing power for all

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions for the world’s innovators, today announced that Fouzi Husaini has joined the company as its Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Previously at Capital One and Amazon, Husaini will play a pivotal role in scaling Marqeta’s AI organization to help increase purchasing power for all by reducing risk and improving consumer and commercial rewards, while also helping accelerate our pace of innovation.





“We’re thrilled to have Fouzi on board. His deep knowledge of AI and machine learning, combined with decades of on-the-ground AI leadership at top companies, will be instrumental in shaping our technology roadmap and leveraging AI to expand our capabilities in transaction intelligence, fraud prevention, and customer service,” said Randy Kern, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Marqeta.

Most recently, Husaini served as the Vice President of Machine Learning Engineering at Capital One, where he focused on building ML models to support Capital One’s credit products and services, including marketing, fraud, small business, and more. Before Capital One, he led a technical team at Amazon who delivered AI/ML customer-facing experiences to Alexa customers, and also focused on Amazon’s machine learning risk platform.

Last year, Marqeta announced its first investments in generative AI, including Marqeta Docs AI, an AI-powered question and answer tool that allows customers to quickly navigate the Marqeta Docs site by asking questions specific to their use cases. Marqeta has continued to invest in AI and machine learning to improve risk decisioning. The appointment of Husaini to the team aims to accelerate and expand the rollout of additional key features into Marqeta’s platform.

“I’m honored to join Marqeta at such a pivotal time of growth and momentum,” said Fouzi Husaini, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Marqeta. “Payments is inherently a data-driven business, and its potential to harness AI and machine learning to solve complex customer problems is enormous. I’m excited to transform how we leverage this wealth of data to build smarter, more innovative solutions for our customers.”

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience—and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta’s platform has been proven at scale, processing more than $200 billion in annual payments volume in 2023. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide and counting. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

