Marqeta Announces Alan Carlisle As Chief Compliance Officer

Carlisle spent six years leading SoFi’s compliance function and is a veteran regulatory and compliance practitioner with over 25 years of experience in financial services and capital markets.

“Alan excels in designing and implementing risk and compliance controls, and is passionate about creating a culture where compliance is ingrained in the attitudes, values, and behaviors of the organization,” said Crystal Sumner, Chief Legal Officer of Marqeta. “Alan’s deep expertise in the field will be instrumental as Marqeta’s card program management capabilities continue to be a major competitive differentiator for the company.”

Carlisle joins Marqeta from SoFi, a publicly traded online personal finance company and bank, where he served as Enterprise CCO for over six years. He was responsible for the broad oversight of the company’s compliance management program, leading its lending, mortgage, securities, and banking sectors as the company experienced massive scale, growing from a few hundred to over 4,000 employees during his time there. Before SoFi, Carlisle spent over a decade in senior executive roles at financial services companies, ranging from crowdfunding platforms to marketplace lenders. He holds several compliance certifications, including the CRCM, CAFP, CRCP, CAMS, CGSS, and CIPP-US, has served on numerous industry committees, and acts as a regulatory strategic advisor for various fintech and regulatory technology companies.

Marqeta’s appointment of Carlisle comes at a time of continued growth and scale. Carlisle will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance is baked into everything Marqeta does, helping its customers launch innovative new card programs while properly navigating a complex web of relevant laws, regulations, and fintech industry standards.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Marqeta team and look forward to enhancing an already esteemed compliance program. Marqeta stands as a trailblazer in embedded finance innovation, and the compliance team holds the key in helping to deliver exceptional payment experiences for consumers,” said Carlisle. “I am eager to collaborate with this talented group to develop a compliance program that not only aligns with the company’s values but also contributes to the long-term sustainability of our enterprise.”

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards and embedded finance offerings. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in more than 40 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

