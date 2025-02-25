Marmon A&D Group Welcomes Marine Tech Wire & Cable, Inc. to the A&D Family!

MANCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marmon Aerospace & Defense Group, a Marmon Holdings, Inc. / Berkshire Hathaway Company announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Marine Tech Wire & Cable, Inc. Marine Tech is a manufacturer of electrical wire and cable that specializes in the production of circuit integrity cable for use in US Navy ships.

Founded in 2000 and based in York, PA, Marine Tech Wire & Cable, Inc. complements Marmon A&D Group’s product portfolio by offering power, specialty, lightweight, low smoke, silicone, and watertight circuit integrity cabling for mission-critical shipboard applications. Marine Tech Wire’s commitment to excellence and innovation is demonstrated by its high-performance cable, stringent quality standards, and skillful, dedicated employees.

Regarding the addition of Marine Tech W&C to the Marmon A&D team, Charles Clement, President of the Marmon A&D Group stated, “With our recent opening of the Hooksett NH marine power cable facility and this strategic acquisition of Marine Tech, we will be able to provide our customers with increased capacity, shorter lead times, and a full offering of cables to support our military and the US Navy ship builders.”

“We are excited to welcome Marine Tech to the Marmon family. Their expertise in the design and manufacturing of Circuit Integrity Cable will align perfectly with our current shipboard product line and will allow us to support all major Navy Ship Contracts.” said Robert Canny Senior Vice President of Marmon A&D Group.

“This acquisition is an exciting new chapter for Marine Tech, and we are eager to join Marmon. With our combined capabilities, we will bring a new level of value to our customer base.” said owners Mark Lindsay and Kostanis Contanious. Both Mark and Kosta will be staying with the business and working to support continued growth.

About Marmon Aerospace & Defense Group:

Marmon Aerospace and Defense Group is a leading provider of high-performance wire, cable, and connectivity solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. The company specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical products for a wide range of applications, with expertise in commercial and military-spec data and power cables, RF coaxial cables, thermocouple cables, connectors, fiber optics, and custom assemblies. For more information, visit www.marmon-ad.com.

About Marine Tech Wire & Cable, Inc.:

Marine Tech Wire and Cable, Inc. manufactures electrical multiconductor cables used in US Naval ships and other industrial applications that require high performance in challenging environments. Cable products are engineered and manufactured to withstand harsh maritime environments and combat applications. For more information, visit www.marinetechwire.com.

About Marmon Holdings, Inc.:

Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a global industrial organization comprising 11 diverse business sectors and more than 125 autonomous manufacturing and service businesses. For more information, visit www.marmon.com.

Media Contact: Ross Martinez

rmartinez@marmon-ad.com