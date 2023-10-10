Marlink Signs Multi-Year Agreement on EUTELSAT 10B for Maritime Connectivity Over EMEA

Bringing highly flexible connectivity solutions to adapt to customer needs

Addressing the booming demand in mobile connectivity

Confirming traction of the powerful EUTELSAT 10B newly in service

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange; ETL) announces that Marlink has signed a multi-year multi-million commitment for GEO High Throughput Ku-band capacity on its EUTELSAT 10B satellite, covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as critical maritime routes. This new agreement comes in addition to existing partnerships previously signed between Marlink and Eutelsat Group for maritime connectivity across the globe.

This new agreement provides Marlink with targeted, dense and highly flexible bandwidth over the vast sailing areas and offshore locations covered by the multi-mission high-capacity EUTELSAT 10B satellite. In service since July 2023 at the 10°East orbital position, the satellite carries two multi-spotbeam High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) Ku-band payloads: a payload covering the North Atlantic corridor, Europe, the Mediterranean basin, and the Middle East, offering significant throughput in the busiest air and sea traffic zones, and a second payload extending coverage over the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

Marlink is the world’s leading independent provider of hybrid networks and digital solutions, with the best-in-class global hybrid connectivity network and unrivaled market access across all maritime segments (shipping, offshore, cruise/ferry, yachting and fishing). In partnership with Eutelsat Group, Marlink will increase the capacity and coverage of its maritime hybrid network offering customers with truly differentiated, high quality, reliable, and secure connectivity solutions worldwide.

This agreement also provides Marlink with access to Eutelsat Group’s ground infrastructure, delivering robust and secure uplink capabilities.

Maritime broadband connectivity is booming across all market segments, driven by the increasing number of connected vessels and the surge in usage from remote access to corporate applications, operational data and crew welfare. This agreement unlocks evermore connectivity opportunities and solutions for clients at sea throughout the vast EMEA region.

Commenting on the agreement, Erik Ceuppens, CEO of Marlink Group, said; “Marlink is delighted to add EUTELSAT 10B capacity and capabilities to our best-in-class global maritime network. This agreement signals our continued commitment to providing guaranteed bandwidth services to customers with mission-critical operations across all maritime industry segments. We look forward to further intensifying and strengthening our long-standing partnership with Eutelsat Group.”

Cyril Dujardin, Eutelsat Group Co-General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit, added: “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Marlink, which confirms Eutelsat as one of the most trusted satellite network operators for maritime connectivity. EUTELSAT 10B is a powerful new satellite which opens up mobile connectivity solutions for Marlink in even more seas and oceans of the globe. We look forward to continuing to support Marlink as it continues to roll out its state-of-the-art service to seafarers in all segments of the maritime industry”.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 37 Geostationary satellites and a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)

Contacts

Eutelsat Group Media Enquiries

Corporate, Connectivity and Video

France, Europe, Latin América, MENA, APAC

Anita Baltagi



+33 1 53 98 47 47



abaltagi@eutelsat.com

Daphné Joseph-Gabriel



+33 1 53 98 47 47



djosephgabriel@eutelsat.com

Laurène Wale



+33 6 65 41 24 83



eutelsat@agenceproches.com

Connectivity

North and Latin America, Canada, MENA, APAC



United Kingdom

Katie Dowd kdowd@oneweb.net

Carolina Neri



Alastair Elwen



+44 20 7251 3801



EutelsatGroup@fgsglobal.com

Investors

Thomas Cardiel



+33 6 99 07 86 47



tcardiel@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge



hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com

Christine Lopez



+33 1 53 98 47 02



clopez@eutelsat.com