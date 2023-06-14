Marki Microwave Expands Amplifier Portfolio to Cover the Small Signal Radio Frequency Chain

Offering Delivers on Company’s Commitment to Provide Customers Comprehensive Block Diagram Support Without Sacrificing Performance

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International Microwave Symposium – Marki Microwave®, innovator in the radio frequency and microwave industry for over 30 years, today announced the expansion of its core amplifier product portfolio, advancing technology for critical subblocks of the radio frequency (RF) chain. The offering supplies key components for a complete RF subsystem, designed and tested with the same unparalleled combination of rigor and performance capability the company is known for.





“ Marki Microwave is traditionally recognized for its expertise in high performance mixer design, and it has taken the same approach to establish itself as a trusted supplier of parts covering every block,” said Duncan Pilgrim, vice president of sales and marketing at Marki Microwave. “ The company has steadily diversified its portfolio outside of the frequency conversion portion of the block diagram. In conjunction with our growing filter capability, the expansion of the amplifier product line is critical as it means Marki can officially address everything from the front end of the system through to the analog baseband.”

Introducing the Industry’s Smallest High Linearity, Low Noise Amplifier Solution

Marki Microwave has invested heavily in design resources and expertise to cover high frequency operation, packaging and integration for the entire signal chain. This has allowed customers to tailor their designs for specific applications and requirements without compromise. Additionally, the company has significantly increased its new product introductions. The launch of several high performance amplifiers –ADM-8622PSM, ADM-8625PSM and ADM-8536PSM – comes on the heels of releasing over 100 products since attending the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) last year in Denver, Colorado.

The ADM-8536PSM is the industry’s smallest 2 to 20 GHz high linearity, low noise amplifier solution, featuring an internal bias network, DC blocking and RF matching for ease of use. Ideally suited for RF front ends, the amplifier delivers 10.5 dB gain, +25 dBm OIP3 and 2.5 dB noise figure, while its compact 1.3 x 2 mm DFN package and low power consumption make it an ideal choice for low SWaP applications. For samples and sales information, contact sales@markimicrowave.com or visit Marki Microwave in person at IMS booth number 1043, June 13-15, 2023.

About Marki Microwave

For over 30 years, Marki Microwave has solved its customers’ most complex problems by creating a robust portfolio of performance shattering RF and microwave components. Founded in 1991 with the goal to develop the best mixers in the industry, Marki Microwave now has the highest performance portfolio of broadband mixers, spanning frequencies from 10 MHz to 130 GHz+ in die, surface mount and connectorized form factors. Today, Marki Microwave is a single source for high performance, broadband microwave products, supporting multiple form factors including die, surface mount and connectorized solutions for the entire RF block diagram. As demands from RF and microwave markets continue to evolve and the supply base consolidates, Marki Microwave remains dedicated to building beyond performance barriers, expanding its catalog and empowering the industry to build next-generation systems. For more information, visit www.markimicrowave.com.

© 2023. Marki Microwave, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Marki Microwave, the Marki logo, and T3 Mixer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Marki Microwave, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Olivia Metcalfe



Marki Microwave



pr@markimicrowave.com