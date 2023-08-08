Marki Microwave Acquires Precision Millimeter Wave Business

Acquisition of Assets Marks the Company’s Expansion into Waveguide and Sub-THz Markets

MORGAN HILL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marki Microwave®, innovator in the radio frequency and microwave industry for over 30 years, today announced it has acquired the waveguide business of Precision Millimeter Wave LLC, a leading supplier of sub-THz waveguide technology. The acquisition expands Marki Microwave’s reach into the evolving millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-THz markets, enabling the company to create truly differentiated products that combine waveguide and traditional board-level connection methods.





“ The addition of Precision Millimeter Wave’s technology portfolio is a natural progression of Marki’s support for high frequency applications, reinforcing our commitment to advanced component development for the RF signal chain,” said Christopher Marki, CEO of Marki Microwave. “ Precision’s robust portfolio extends our frequency range to sub-THz, expanding our addressable markets in applications where we already lead, while opening up new applications areas.”

Marki Microwave will now be offering over 100 standard commercial waveguide products and multiple custom waveguide products spanning mmWave to sub-THz, including antennas, connectors, switches and isolators. Precision Millimeter Wave’s technology will meet the demanding requirements of emerging communication platforms, such as 6G as it extends into D band, point-to-point communications and additional space product coverage. As a dedicated supplier of high-performance components from the LNA to the analog base band, Marki Microwave can now also address antenna and associated waveguide components, providing customers with the same trusted technology and support in new areas of the RF signal chain.

“ Marki Microwave has an industry-wide reputation for developing cutting-edge products, having invested heavily in design resources and expertise covering operation, packaging and integration,” commented Gary Ricker, co-founder of Precision Millimeter Wave and Marki Microwave’s senior manager of waveguide product marketing. “ We have developed a broad yet synergistic customer base that opens new product categories and markets for Marki Microwave. I’m thrilled to begin driving next-generation waveguide product development backed by Marki’s history of excellence.”

Marki Microwave’s complete waveguide portfolio is available now at www.precisionmmw.com. For technical or sales inquiries, contact sales@markimicrowave.com.

