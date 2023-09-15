Markforged to Host 2023 Investor Day

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, will host its 2023 Investor Day on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 starting at 12:00 PM ET at its Global Headquarters located at 60 Tower Road in Waltham, Massachusetts. The event will include product demonstrations, company presentations from management, an overview of an innovation, and panel discussions from existing customers, followed by a Q&A with management.





Webcast Information

The company will host a live audiocast, which will begin at 1:15 pm ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. To participate in the live audiocast, visit: Investor Day Webcast. A link to the replay, and presentation slides will be available on Markforged’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days following the event at https://investors.markforged.com.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) is enabling more resilient and flexible supply chains by bringing industrial 3D printing right to the factory floor. Our additive manufacturing platform The Digital Forge allows manufacturers to create strong, accurate parts in both metal and advanced composites. With over 10,000 customers in 70+ countries, we’re bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. We are headquartered in Waltham, Mass where we design the hardware, software and advanced materials that makes The Digital Forge reliable and easy to use. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

