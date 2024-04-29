Home Business Wire Markforged Sets Reporting Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Markforged Sets Reporting Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results.


Participants may access the earnings press release, related materials, and the audio webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.markforged.com/

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 ten minutes before the scheduled start.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website and telephonically until Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 11:59 PM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, passcode 13743011.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) is enabling more resilient and flexible supply chains by bringing industrial 3D printing right to the factory floor. Our additive manufacturing platform The Digital Forge allows manufacturers to create strong, accurate parts in both metal and advanced composites. With over 10,000 customers in 70+ countries, we’re bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. We are headquartered in Waltham, Mass where we design the hardware, software and advanced materials that makes The Digital Forge reliable and easy to use. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

Contacts

Investors

Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations
investors@markforged.com

Media

Sam Manning, Principal Public Relations Manager
sam.manning@markforged.com

Articoli correlati

Rand Capital Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for...
Continua a leggere

Element Solutions Inc Announces 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Net sales of $575 million, approximately flat on a reported basis or a 1% increase on an organic basis...
Continua a leggere

WisdomTree Sends Letter to Stockholders Outlining Company’s Strong Performance, Recent Milestones and Strategy for Continued Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Files Definitive Proxy Statement for 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Strongly Urges Stockholders to Vote “FOR” All of its Highly...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php