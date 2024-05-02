Marketing Technology and Intelligence Expert Mike Gingell Named Wiland, Inc. CEO

Gingell will focus on building on Wiland legacy and fulfilling a vision for the future

NIWOT, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wiland, Inc. Board of Directors today announced that Mike Gingell has been named the new CEO of Wiland, Inc. This appointment, effective April 29, helps fulfill the Board’s commitment to building a strategic leadership team whose competencies and experiences are aligned to anticipate and swiftly execute on potential future opportunities.





The Board unanimously endorsed Gingell as being ideally suited to help build upon the solid foundation that has been established over the past 19 years and carry out a successful vision of the future. More specifically, Gingell’s and the Board’s vision is to build stronger client relationships, expand services, attract new clients, embrace new technologies, and build on Wiland, Inc.’s core data products.

“Wiland is the industry leader in providing insights and solutions that help clients engage consumers and achieve more profitable marketing results,” said CEO Mike Gingell. “We are going to build on that success, incorporating AI and new technologies to provide data solutions to our clients across many industries, channels, and markets.”

Gingell brings an established track record of leadership and growth. He has over 30 years of experience in the marketing technology and information industry and has led organizations that have focused on delivering data and technology solutions for direct-to-consumer organizations, automotive OEMs and retailers, the automotive aftermarket and commercial truck industries, and the finance and insurance markets.

Most recently, Gingell was the Chief Operating Officer at FordDirect, responsible for the development of corporate strategy and for the day-to-day operational execution of the business. He held various global leadership roles at IHS Markit, R.L. Polk & Co., Donnelly Marketing/InfoUSA, and Ultimate Data, a division of Wiland Inc. He serves on the Board of Directors for HDA Truck Pride and is also a veteran public official, serving as an elected Oakland County, Michigan Commissioner for the last 17 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oakland University and a master’s degree in business administration from Wayne State University.

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland, Inc. is the marketing data and audiences company that leading brands and nonprofit organizations trust to help them develop and maintain more customer and donor relationships that produce higher revenue, less advertising waste, and more profit. Wiland’s data and audience products are informed by the largest set of detailed, individual-level spending signals ever assembled. Wiland’s AI-enabled response prediction platform analyzes this vast information to deliver powerful insights and solutions that benefit clients by enabling more profitable marketing at scale across all addressable channels. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, the company serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in consumer data ethics and privacy protection. Learn more at www.wiland.com.

