Marketing Architects Reveals AI Pretesting Tool ‘ScriptSooth’

TV production is expensive, and the only thing worse than paying for a TV commercial is paying for a TV commercial that doesn’t work. Which is why Marketing Architects conducted creative pretesting through online surveys for years. Reimagining the traditional focus group allowed them to ensure clients’ commercials were set up for success with studies that took just weeks instead of months.

But in 2023, academic research found agreement rates between human- and LLM-generated datasets reached over 75%. And as AI evolves, that number is only expected to improve. So Marketing Architects saw an opportunity to continue leveling up their pretesting approach. AI audiences could provide clients consumer insights even faster and more affordably than online focus groups.

So Misfits & Machines, Marketing Architects’ tech-obsessed sister product development incubator, created ScriptSooth. Built on Large Language Models (LLMs), ScriptSooth tests TV scripts against synthetic audiences to identify which commercial will drive the greatest response.

The tool’s benefits include:

More reliable results by eliminating human biases.

by eliminating human biases. Faster testing with unlimited concepts tested in minutes.

with unlimited concepts tested in minutes. Validated predictive capabilities based on years of historical data.

predictive capabilities based on years of historical data. Detailed insights into winning concepts.

“ScriptSooth is the future of TV pretesting,” said Joel Kalinowski, VP Artificial Intelligence at Marketing Architects. “Its speed and accuracy mean advertisers can make important, timely decisions about their TV creative with greater confidence than ever.”

As part of Marketing Architects’ All-Inclusive TV offering, ScriptSooth has already proven predictive of multiple clients’ TV performance. Plus, the platform continually tests for reliability, testing some spots over 50,000 times, and has even demonstrated greater accuracy than human focus groups.

Moving forward, ScriptSooth will be available to all Marketing Architects clients to identify winning creative for their campaigns. The tool’s introduction underscores the agency’s commitment to solving TV advertisers’ greatest challenges through technology.

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent more than 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV’s pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, visit marketingarchitects.com.

