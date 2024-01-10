MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, before the market opens. Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions, will host a conference call to provide a strategic update and discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.





To access the conference call, please dial 888-660-6576 (U.S.) and use the ID 3629577 or dial 929-203-1995 (international) and use the ID 3629577. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.

