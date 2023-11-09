MarketAxess Announces CFO Transition

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Christopher N. Gerosa, will step down, effective January 31, 2024, to accept a position at a private company that provides technology solutions within the commercial bank sector. A formal search process for the selection of a new Chief Financial Officer has been initiated by the Company.





“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the leadership team, I want to thank Chris for his leadership of the finance organization over the last several years, and we wish him all the best in his next role,” said Chris Concannon, MarketAxess CEO.

“It has been a privilege working with the Board of Directors and alongside the leadership team at MarketAxess as we have expanded our global client network and established new product cylinders to drive future growth,” said Chris Gerosa. “I am proud of what we have accomplished — our client franchise has never been stronger and we are well positioned for the next stage of growth. I look forward to participating in the Company’s continued success in the years ahead as a shareholder.”

