Mark43 Announces BriefAI and ReportAI to Revolutionize Case Management and Report Writing, Increasing Accuracy and Efficiency

Mark43 BriefAI, an AI-powered case summarization tool, rapidly distills the key facts of a case to accelerate investigations





Mark43 ReportAI, an AI-powered report writing module, uses CAD data and body-worn camera transcription to inject information into police reports and report narratives to streamline report entry and better inform and complete comprehensive police reports

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software provider, today announced Mark43 ReportAI and Mark43 BriefAI, two AI-powered tools to transform the efficiency, productivity, and accuracy of public safety operations.

Public safety agencies nationwide face increasing staffing challenges and are being tasked with doing more with fewer resources. Report writing, while essential to public safety work, often pulls officers away from their focus on community safety. Investigations are often slowed by fragmented information sharing and the time-consuming task of reviewing lengthy case files to identify key facts and leads. With BriefAI and ReportAI, these challenges are transformed into opportunities for efficiency. By automating case summarization, investigators can quickly distill critical information, accelerating decision-making, assignment and improving case outcomes. ReportAI enhances the accuracy and quality of reports, freeing up valuable time for officers, and ultimately empowering first responders to focus on solving crimes and public safety.

“Our vision is to completely transform public safety by delivering the most advanced, cloud-native platform that serves as the real-time operating system for every agency,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “Only Mark43 offers a cloud-native, modern integrated CAD and RMS, enabling first responders to operate with peak efficiency and effectiveness. With solutions like BriefAI and ReportAI, we are revolutionizing how agencies manage information, empowering officers to focus on what truly matters—protecting and building safer communities. This is a new era for public safety, and Mark43 is leading the way.”

“With BriefAI and ReportAI, we’re redefining what’s possible for public safety professionals,” said Wendy Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Product at Mark43. “These AI-powered tools represent a leap forward in how agencies can harness technology to work smarter and more efficiently. By using AI to support critical tasks like report writing and case summarization, we’re enabling officers and investigators to focus on their mission, while ensuring that the power of data is fully realized. This is just the beginning of how we envision AI transforming the future of public safety.”

Key Benefits of Mark43 BriefAI:

Quickly synthesize large volumes of information: BriefAI delivers an easily digestible summary of the case, using the data and information available in your Mark43 RMS. Case summaries help you to quickly identify the key facts of the case and seamlessly click through to view additional detail and supporting information all on a single page, allowing users to quickly understand complex cases.

Accelerate investigations: Supervisors and detectives can rapidly form an understanding of the key facts of a case to progress assignment and investigations.

Share information with key parties: Email or export the case summary to provide others with a snapshot of the case and the most important details.

Key Benefits of Mark43 ReportAI:

Increase officer productivity: While other AI solutions rely on transcripts to generate draft narratives, ReportAI also uses CAD data, video, location and weather data to support the report writing process. ReportAI doesn’t stop at the narrative—it also injects relevant information into report fields to accelerate the highest quality report writing. Reducing the time spent on manual data entry empowers first responders to focus on what matters most—keeping their communities safe.

Enhance data integrity and reporting standards: Manual data entry is prone to errors and important details can be overlooked. ReportAI helps to bridge the gap.

Accelerate recruitment and retention efforts: No one becomes an officer to do paperwork. Modern technology gives your agency an edge when recruiting and retaining the next generation of law enforcement.

Human-first: First responders are prompted to review and edit before a report is submitted, ensuring a human-first approach.

Mark43 is built on AWS GovCloud and has the most mature security posture in public safety, ensuring you can be confident in your data residency, data privacy, and data security.

Mark43’s AI vision has been informed by its AI Customer Committee, where public safety leaders from across the country have collaborated on emerging technologies and the power of AI to enhance the effectiveness and safety of public safety agencies. This announcement comes just days before the 2024 IACP Conference in Boston, MA, where public safety leaders attending can get a first look at BriefAI and ReportAI and explore the full capabilities of the Mark43 Public Safety Platform at the Mark43 booth, #1122. For more information and to book a demo, visit www.mark43.com.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive, and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with 290+ local, state, and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.

