Mark Rorrison Named Director of Sales at Tivoli Lighting
Mark Rorrison Named Director of Sales at Tivoli Lighting

New Director of Sales brings more than 25 years of experience in national and regional lighting to the award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products company

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting appointed Mark Rorrison as its Director of Sales. He is responsible for planning, implementing, managing, and overseeing the company’s overall sales strategy.

Prior to joining Tivoli Lighting, Rorrison gained extensive experience and skills in interior design application lighting and outdoor architectural lighting, and LED and solid-state lighting. He has been involved in project management, product marketing, quotations, negotiations, customer service, and technical support.

Rorrison said, “I am excited to bring my experience and lighting industry background in the design and architectural communities to promote Tivoli’s innovative product lines and exceptional service to the lighting community. I look forward to working with the very talented Tivoli team and our client partners on this exciting journey ahead.”

Throughout his career, Rorrison has demonstrated strong national account management skills with his ability to build long-term client relationships. His experience includes working with Acuity Brands / Hydrel, Delray Lighting and Lusive Décor.

For more information about Tivoli Lighting, visit (https://tivolilighting.com/), call Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

Contacts

Brian Bloom

Falls Communications

bbloom@fallsandco.com
216-696-0229

