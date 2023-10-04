Mark Lin Joins Semtech as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, announced that Mark Lin joined the company as its executive vice president and chief financial officer on October 2, 2023 (the “Transition Date”).





In accordance with the terms of his employment agreement, Semtech granted Mr. Lin a stock unit award covering 75,939 shares of Semtech common stock. Of the stock units awarded, 37,969 are time-based vesting stock units (“RSUs”) scheduled to vest, subject to Mr. Lin’s continued service, over a three-year period (with one-third of the RSUs scheduled to vest on the first anniversary of the Transition Date and the balance scheduled to vest in quarterly installments thereafter over the following two years). Of the stock units awarded, 37,970 are a “target” number of performance-based vesting stock units. Half of the “target” number of performance-based vesting stock units are subject to vesting based on the attainment of certain Semtech financial measures (“Financial Measure PSUs”) and the other half of the “target” number of performance-based vesting stock units are subject to vesting based on Semtech’s relative total shareholder return (“Relative TSR PSUs”). Between 0% and 200% of the “target” number of stock units subject to the performance-based vesting award may become eligible to vest based on actual performance during the applicable three-year performance period consisting of fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026. Stock units that vest will be paid in an equal number of shares of Semtech common stock. The RSUs and Relative TSR PSUs will be awarded on the Transition Date. The Financial Measure PSUs will be awarded following the Transition Date when the applicable performance goals have been determined by the Board (or a committee thereof). All of the stock units awarded to Mr. Lin are structured to satisfy the “inducement grant” exception under applicable listing rules and, accordingly, they were not granted under Semtech’s 2017 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan.

