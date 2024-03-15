Mark Farrah Associates Presents Private-Sector Health Insurance Benefits Data in its 5500 Employer Health Plus

MCMURRAY, Penn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, presents 5500 Employer Health Plus. This tool has been designed to simplify the analysis of employer health & welfare benefits including health, drug, dental, vision, disability and other benefits. MFA’s 5500 Employer Health Plus uniquely focuses on health & ancillary benefits purchased by private sector employers and the relationships employers have with contracted insurers, administrators and brokers.





The newly improved user interface allows for both detailed and summary level data retrieval. Data sources include Form 5500 filings and related schedules for plans that have the indication of providing health & welfare benefits. Large private-sector employers providing health and welfare benefit plans subject to ERISA are required to file the annual Form 5500 with the Internal Revenue Service. Form 5500 is a primary source of employer information about health and welfare benefits as well as pension plans.

Key Features include:

Plan employer/sponsor key information and industry classification

Retired & Separated Participants

Most recent filing indicator

Insurance carrier standardization with parent company groupings and NAIC plan ID

Filings category by industry sector

Ability to analyze data at a detailed and summarized level

Benefit details for health, drug, dental, stop loss, vision, life, and many more

Includes key data from: Form 5500, Form 5500 SF, Schedules A and A-1, Schedule C, Schedule H

Premiums, claims, benefit plan participation and number insured

Brokers, fees and commissions

Self-insured & fully-insured health plans identified by employer

User-friendly web interface with easy-to-navigate tables and download to Excel

For more information, please call 724-338-4100 or email prodmgr@markfarrah.com.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include: Health Coverage Portal™, Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, County Health Coverage™, Health Plans USA™ and 5500 Employer Health Plus.

