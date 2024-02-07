Maritime Launch Services Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Maritime Launch invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) (the “Company”), owner of Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada’s first commercial spaceport, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8th, 2024.





The Emerging Growth Conference begins on February 7th, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Maritime Launch’s Founder, President and CEO, Stephen Matier, in real time.

“In 2023, Maritime Launch strengthened the company’s key fundamentals starting with a highly desirable launch location in North America that satellite clients are eager to launch from. Our spaceport received incredible support from the Province of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada, with clear regulatory pathways and reimbursement programs for the infrastructure we build”, says Stephen Matier, President and CEO. “In 2024, we will continue to build on a strong client network and developing the site for the suborbital and orbital launches planned in 2024 and 2025. I am looking forward to sharing more about the Company’s upcoming milestones on Thursday.”

Spaceport Nova Scotia, located near Canso, Nova Scotia is recognized as a much-needed addition to the global launch market and a supplement to the over-burdened launch sites in the United States.

On Thursday, Matier will share an update on the milestones planned for 2024 and address questions regarding the Company’s achievements to date. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Maritime Launch will be presenting on February 8th at 1:45 PM EST for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link following the event.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will serve the constellation market clients delivering global broadband, near earth imaging and other science related activities. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

