Maritime Cleantech Company Selects Spire Global to Provide Ship-Tracking Data

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was selected by Navidium, an innovative software company active in the maritime industry, to provide real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data.

Navidium will integrate the data into its Voyage Optimization & Environmental Compliance products to help users track vessel position along a route, reoptimize routes based on various conditions and automatically record environmental compliance data, such as Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). This product supports crew onboard a vessel, along with fleet managers on shore who need to be aware of their fleet’s current position and progress through a planned journey.

Navidium is also leveraging Spire’s historical and real-time AIS data to train machine learning algorithms that provide users with insights to augment decision making and optimize their vessels for safety, emissions and performance, giving them an edge in a highly competitive environment.

“Working with a flexible solution provider like Spire allows us to adjust quickly to our customers’ needs and gather very meaningful data that we can use to bring a lot of value to our customers,” said Marty Cochrane, Navidium CTO.

Navidium is part of over 1,000 SME and start-up companies in the maritime space, a number that has been growing steadily in the double digits.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

