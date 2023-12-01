Home Business Wire Marin Software Launches Support for Qihoo 360, Expanding Options for Advertisers Focused...
Business Wire

Marin Software Launches Support for Qihoo 360, Expanding Options for Advertisers Focused on China

di Business Wire

China’s second-largest search publisher is the latest in Marin’s ecosystem


SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software, a leading platform for performance marketing, announced its integration with Qihoo 360, the second-largest search engine in China. With this new integration, Marin users can access over 90% of searches in China.

Qihoo 360, a key player in the Chinese internet sector with roots in antivirus software, offers a unique and powerful platform for advertisers looking to tap into the vast and dynamic Chinese search market. Capitalizing on its local presence, Marin Software is further expanding its reach in the Chinese market. This addition to Marin’s ecosystem of integrations recognizes the growing importance of Qihoo 360 in the global digital landscape.

Chris Lien, Marin’s Chairman and CEO, commented on the integration: “The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity for digital marketers. Qihoo 360’s extensive reach and sophisticated search capabilities are essential to a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. We are thrilled to offer our clients the power of MarinOne to harness the full potential of Qihoo 360, driving higher efficiency and better results in their campaigns.”

The integration brings Marin’s advanced automation to Qihoo 360 ad campaigns. The platform’s optimization tools and bidding algorithms are designed to deliver the best possible performance, while its Insights module automatically identifies opportunities for improvement and easy implementation.

To learn more about this and all of Marin’s search engine integrations go to https://www.marinsoftware.com/lp/search-ads.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Wesley MacLaggan

Marketing, Marin Software

(415) 399-2580

press@marinsoftware.com

Articoli correlati

City of New Orleans Chooses Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud Across 41 Departments

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that the City...
Continua a leggere

Energy Vault Announces Participation at the Shareholder Equity Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) ("Energy Vault" or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable, grid-scale...
Continua a leggere

NCR Atleos Announces Timing for Investor Update Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 4:30...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php