Marin Software Launches Support for Qihoo 360, Expanding Options for Advertisers Focused on China

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software, a leading platform for performance marketing, announced its integration with Qihoo 360, the second-largest search engine in China. With this new integration, Marin users can access over 90% of searches in China.

Qihoo 360, a key player in the Chinese internet sector with roots in antivirus software, offers a unique and powerful platform for advertisers looking to tap into the vast and dynamic Chinese search market. Capitalizing on its local presence, Marin Software is further expanding its reach in the Chinese market. This addition to Marin’s ecosystem of integrations recognizes the growing importance of Qihoo 360 in the global digital landscape.

Chris Lien, Marin’s Chairman and CEO, commented on the integration: “The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity for digital marketers. Qihoo 360’s extensive reach and sophisticated search capabilities are essential to a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. We are thrilled to offer our clients the power of MarinOne to harness the full potential of Qihoo 360, driving higher efficiency and better results in their campaigns.”

The integration brings Marin’s advanced automation to Qihoo 360 ad campaigns. The platform’s optimization tools and bidding algorithms are designed to deliver the best possible performance, while its Insights module automatically identifies opportunities for improvement and easy implementation.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

